Introduction to Food Toxicology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Principles of Toxicology
I. Branches of toxicology
II. Dose-response
III. Potency
IV. Hormesis
V. Margin of Safety
VI. Biologic Factors That Influence Toxicity
VII. Absorption
VIII. Types of membrane transport
IX. Toxin absorption in the alimentary tract
X. Intestinal microflora
XI. The Blood-Brain Barrier
XII. Xenobiotic absorption into lymph
XIII. Translocation
XIV. Distribution
XV. Storage
A. Organ storage
B. Lipid storage
C. Bone storage
XVI. Excretion
XVII. Kidney
XVII. Effects of maturation on kidney excretion
A. Fecal excretion of xenobiotics
Chapter 2 - Determination of Toxicants in Foods
I. Sampling
II. Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Toxicants in Foods
A. Sample Preparation for Analysis of Toxicants
B. Isolation and Identification by Chromatography
III. Biological Determination of Toxicants
A. Acute Toxicity
B. Genetic Toxicity
C. Bioassay
D. Metabolism
E. Subchronic Toxicity
F. Teratogenesis
G. Chronic Toxicity
Chapter 3 – Biotransformation
I. Phase I reactions
II. Phase II reactions
III. Phase I enzymes
A. Cytochrome P450
B. CYP3A4
C. CYP1B1
D. CYP2E1
IV. Peroxidases V. Flavin-containing monooxygenase (FMO)
VI. Epoxide hydrolase (EH)
VII. Esterases
A. Carboxylesterases (CES) B. Paraoxonase
VIII. Phase II Xenobiotic Metabolism
A. Glucuronide Conjugation
B. Sulfate Conjugation
C. Glutathione Conjugation
Chapter 4 - Chemical carcinogenesis
I. Definitions
II. Phases of Carcinogenesis
A. Initiation
B. Promotion
C. Progression
D. Angiogenesis
III. Cancer Epidemiology
IV. Dietary guidelines for cancer prevention
Chapter 5 - Natural Toxins in Animal Foodstuffs
I. Natural Toxins in Land Animal Foodstuffs
A. Bile Acids
B. Vitamin A
II. Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) and Prions
III. Natural Toxins in Marine Foodstuffs
A. Tetrodotoxin - Puffer fish poison
B. Saxitoxin – Paralytic Shellfish Poison
C. Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning
D. Ciguatera E. NSP - Neurotoxic shellfish poisoning
F. Amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP)
G. Voltage gated Na+ channels
H. Scombroid Fish Poisoning
Chapter 6 - Toxic phytochemicals
I. Phytotoxins
A. Goitrogens
B. Environmental Antithyroid Substances
II. Favism
III. Neurolathyrism
IV. Cyanogenic glycosides
V. Lectins
VI. Vasoactive Amines
VII. Caffeine
VIII. Curare
IX. Strychnine
X. Atropine
A. Phytoalexins
B. Herb-Drug Interactions
Chapter 7 - Toxins from Fungi
I. Mycotoxins
A. Ergotism
B. Alimentary Toxic Aleukia
C. Fumonisins
D. Aflatoxin
E. Other mycotoxicoses
II. Mushrooms
Chapter 8 - Food Contaminants from Industrial Wastes
I. Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
A. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)
B. Polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs)
II. Heavy Metals
A. Arsenic
B. Lead
C. Mercury
D. Cadmium
Chapter 9 - Pesticide Residues in Foods
I. What is a pesticide?
II. History
III. Pesticides in the Food Chain
IV. Regulations
V. Insecticides
A. DDT
B. Chlorinated Cyclodiene Insecticides
C. Organophosphate Insecticides
D. Carbamate Insecticides
VI. Herbicides
A. Chlorophenoxy Acid Esters
VII. Naturally Occurring Pesticides
Chapter 10 - Food Additives
I. Regulations
II. Preservatives
A. Benzoic Acid
B. Sorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate
C. Hydrogen Peroxide
D. AF-2 [2-(-Furyl)-3-(5-nitro-2-furyl)acrylamide]
III. Antioxidants
A. L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
B. dl-a-Tocopherol (Vitamin E)
C. Propyl Gallate
D. Butylated Hydroxyanisol and Butylated Hydroxytoluene
IV. Sweeteners
A. Saccharin and Sodium Saccharin
B. Sodium Cyclamate
V. Coloring Agents
A. Amaranth (FDamp;C Red No.2)
B. Tartrazine (FDamp;C Yellow No. 4)
VI. Flavoring Agents
A. Methyl Anthranilate
B. Safrole (1-Allyl-3,4-Methylenedioxybenzene)
C. Diacetyl (2,3-butane dione)
VII. Flavor Enhancers
Chapter 11 - Toxicants Formed During Food Processing
I. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
A. Occurrence
B. Benzo[a]pyrene (BP)
II. Maillard Reaction Products
III. Polycyclic Aromatic Amines (PAA)
A. Occurrence
B. Toxicity
IV. N-Nitrosamines
A. Precursors
B. Occurrence in Various Foods
C. Toxicity
D. Mode of Toxic Action
E. General Considerations
V. Acrylamide
A. Formation Mechanisms of Acrylamide in Foods
B. Toxicity
C. Mode of Action
D. General Considerations
VI. Food Irradiation
Chapter 12 - Food Factors and Health
I. Probiotcs, Prebiotics, and Synbiotics
A. Probiotics
B. Prebiotics
C. Synbiotics
II. Antioxidants
A. The Role of Oxygen in Living Organisms
B. In vivo Balance between Oxidants and Antioxidants
C. Lipid Peroxidation
D. Toxicity of RCCs
III. Functional Components Found in Food for Disease Prevention
Description
The rapidly expanding field of food safety includes many new developments in the understanding of the entire range of toxic compounds found in foods -- whether naturally occurring or having been introduced by industry or food processing methods. This 2e of Introduction to Food Toxicology explores these developments while continuing to provide a core understanding of the basic principles of food toxicology.
Key Features
- Solid-phase extraction, immunoassay, and LC/MS
- Mechanisms of regulation of xenobiotic activation and deactivation
- Developments in the modes of action and impact of natural toxins in food plants
- A comprehensive review of the issues surrounding dioxins
- The function of antioxidants and their toxicological aspects
- Acrylamide, its occurrence, toxicity and regulation on its use
- Phytochemicals, their beneficial effects and the modes of action of this growing group of nutraceuticals from food plants
- Diet and drug interactions
Readership
Professionals and those in academic institutions. Upper level undergraduate students in Food Toxicology; Foodborne Hazards; Nutritional Toxicology and Food Safety;Public Health. Entry level food safety and industry professionals. Those seeking continuing education credits and independent readers as well. Educated consumer readers interested in food sources and public health issues. Course names: Food Toxicology; Foodborne Hazards; Nutritional Toxicology and Food Safety; Food Toxicology and Safety; Public Health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 25th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921532
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742865
About the Authors
Takayuki Shibamoto
University of California, Davis, USA
University of California, Davis, USA
Takayuki Shibamoto Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA
Leonard Bjeldanes
University of California, Berkeley, USA
University of California, Berkeley, USA