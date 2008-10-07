Introduction to Food Engineering

About the Authors<BR id=""CRLF"">Foreword<BR id=""CRLF"">Preface<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 1<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Dimensions<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Engineering Units <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 State of a System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Density<BR id=""CRLF"">1.6 Concentration<BR id=""CRLF"">1.7 Moisture Content<BR id=""CRLF"">1.8 Temperature<BR id=""CRLF"">1.9 Pressure<BR id=""CRLF"">1.10 Enthalpy<BR id=""CRLF"">1.11 Equation of State and Perfect Gas Law<BR id=""CRLF"">1.12 Phase Diagram of Water<BR id=""CRLF"">1.13 Conservation of Mass<BR id=""CRLF"">1.14 Material Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.15 Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.16 Laws of Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.17 Energy<BR id=""CRLF"">1.18 Energy Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.19 Energy Balance for a Closed System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.20 Energy Balance for an Open System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.21 Total Energy Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.22 Power<BR id=""CRLF"">1.23 Area<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 2<BR id=""CRLF"">Fluid Flow in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Liquid Transport Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Properties of Liquids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Handling Systems for Newtonian Liquids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Force Balance on a Fluid Element Flowing in a Pipe – Derivation of Bernoulli Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Energy Equation for Steady Flow of Fluids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Pump Selection and Performance Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Flow Measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Measurement of Viscosity<BR id=""CRLF"">2.9 Flow Characteristics of Non-Newtonian Fluids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.10 Transport of Solid Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 3<BR id=""CRLF"">Energy and Controls in Food Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Generation of Steam<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Fuel Utilization<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Electric Power Utilization<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Process Controls in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Sensors<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 4<BR id=""CRLF"">Heat Transfer in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Systems for Heating and Cooling Food Products<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Thermal Properties of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Modes of Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Steady-State Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Unsteady-State Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Electrical Conductivity of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Ohmic Heating<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Microwave Heating <BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 5<BR id=""CRLF"">Preservation Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Processing Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Microbial Survivor Curves<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Influence of External Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Thermal Death Time F<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Spoilage Probability<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 General Method for Process Calculation<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Mathematical Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 6<BR id=""CRLF"">Refrigeration<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Selection of a Refrigerant<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Components of a Refrigeration System<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Pressure-Enthalpy Charts<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Mathematical Expressions Useful in Analysis of Vapor-Compression Refrigeration<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Use of Multistage Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 7<BR id=""CRLF"">Food Freezing<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Freezing Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Frozen-Food Properties<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Freezing Time<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Frozen-Food Storage<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 8<BR id=""CRLF"">Evaporation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Boiling-Point Elevation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Types of Evaporators<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Design of a Single-Effect Evaporator<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Design of a Multiple-Effect Evaporator<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Vapor Recompression Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 9 <BR id=""CRLF"">Psychrometrics<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Properties of Dry Air<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Properties of Water Vapor<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Properties of Air-Vapor Mixtures<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 The Psychrometric Chart<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 10 <BR id=""CRLF"">Mass Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 The Diffusion Process<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Unsteady-State Mass Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 11<BR id=""CRLF"">Membrane Separation<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Electrodialysis Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Membrane Performance<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 Ultrafiltration Membrane Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Concentration Polarization<BR id=""CRLF"">11.6 Types of Reverse-Osmosis and Ultrafiltration Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols <BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 12<BR id=""CRLF"">Dehydration<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Basic Drying Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Dehydration Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 Dehydration System Design<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols <BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 13<BR id=""CRLF"">Supplemental Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Filtration<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 Sedimentation<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 Centrifugation<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 Mixing<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 14<BR id=""CRLF"">Extrusion Processes for Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Introduction and Background<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Basic Principles of Extrusion<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Extrusion Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Extrusion System Design<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Design of More Complex Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 15<BR id=""CRLF"">Packaging Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">15.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Food Protection<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 Product Containment<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Product Communication<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Product Convenience<BR id=""CRLF"">15.6 Mass Transfer in Packaging Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">15.7 Innovations in Food Packaging<BR id=""CRLF"">15.8 Food Packaging and Product Shelf-life<BR id=""CRLF"">15.9 Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems <BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendices<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1 SI System of Units and Conversion Factors<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 Physical Properties of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 Physical Properties of Nonfood Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">A.4 Physical Properties of Water and Air<BR id=""CRLF"">A.5 Psychrometric Charts<BR id=""CRLF"">A.6 Pressure-Enthalpy Data<BR id=""CRLF"">A.7 Symbols for Use in Drawing Food Engineering Process Equipment<BR id=""CRLF"">A.8 Miscellaneous<BR id=""CRLF"">A.9 Dimensional Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index