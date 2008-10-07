Introduction to Food Engineering
4th Edition
Table of Contents
About the Authors<BR id=""CRLF"">Foreword<BR id=""CRLF"">Preface<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 1<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Dimensions<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Engineering Units <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 State of a System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Density<BR id=""CRLF"">1.6 Concentration<BR id=""CRLF"">1.7 Moisture Content<BR id=""CRLF"">1.8 Temperature<BR id=""CRLF"">1.9 Pressure<BR id=""CRLF"">1.10 Enthalpy<BR id=""CRLF"">1.11 Equation of State and Perfect Gas Law<BR id=""CRLF"">1.12 Phase Diagram of Water<BR id=""CRLF"">1.13 Conservation of Mass<BR id=""CRLF"">1.14 Material Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.15 Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.16 Laws of Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.17 Energy<BR id=""CRLF"">1.18 Energy Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.19 Energy Balance for a Closed System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.20 Energy Balance for an Open System<BR id=""CRLF"">1.21 Total Energy Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">1.22 Power<BR id=""CRLF"">1.23 Area<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 2<BR id=""CRLF"">Fluid Flow in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Liquid Transport Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Properties of Liquids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Handling Systems for Newtonian Liquids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Force Balance on a Fluid Element Flowing in a Pipe – Derivation of Bernoulli Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Energy Equation for Steady Flow of Fluids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Pump Selection and Performance Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Flow Measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Measurement of Viscosity<BR id=""CRLF"">2.9 Flow Characteristics of Non-Newtonian Fluids<BR id=""CRLF"">2.10 Transport of Solid Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 3<BR id=""CRLF"">Energy and Controls in Food Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Generation of Steam<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 Fuel Utilization<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Electric Power Utilization<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 Process Controls in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Sensors<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 4<BR id=""CRLF"">Heat Transfer in Food Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Systems for Heating and Cooling Food Products<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Thermal Properties of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Modes of Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Steady-State Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Unsteady-State Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Electrical Conductivity of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Ohmic Heating<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Microwave Heating <BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 5<BR id=""CRLF"">Preservation Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Processing Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Microbial Survivor Curves<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Influence of External Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Thermal Death Time F<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Spoilage Probability<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 General Method for Process Calculation<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Mathematical Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 6<BR id=""CRLF"">Refrigeration<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Selection of a Refrigerant<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Components of a Refrigeration System<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Pressure-Enthalpy Charts<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Mathematical Expressions Useful in Analysis of Vapor-Compression Refrigeration<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Use of Multistage Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 7<BR id=""CRLF"">Food Freezing<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Freezing Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Frozen-Food Properties<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Freezing Time<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Frozen-Food Storage<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 8<BR id=""CRLF"">Evaporation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Boiling-Point Elevation<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Types of Evaporators<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Design of a Single-Effect Evaporator<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Design of a Multiple-Effect Evaporator<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Vapor Recompression Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 9 <BR id=""CRLF"">Psychrometrics<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Properties of Dry Air<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Properties of Water Vapor<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Properties of Air-Vapor Mixtures<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 The Psychrometric Chart<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 10 <BR id=""CRLF"">Mass Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 The Diffusion Process<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Unsteady-State Mass Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 11<BR id=""CRLF"">Membrane Separation<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Electrodialysis Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Membrane Performance<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 Ultrafiltration Membrane Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Concentration Polarization<BR id=""CRLF"">11.6 Types of Reverse-Osmosis and Ultrafiltration Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols <BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 12<BR id=""CRLF"">Dehydration<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Basic Drying Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Dehydration Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 Dehydration System Design<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols <BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 13<BR id=""CRLF"">Supplemental Processes<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Filtration<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 Sedimentation<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 Centrifugation<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 Mixing<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 14<BR id=""CRLF"">Extrusion Processes for Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Introduction and Background<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Basic Principles of Extrusion<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Extrusion Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Extrusion System Design<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Design of More Complex Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 15<BR id=""CRLF"">Packaging Concepts<BR id=""CRLF"">15.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Food Protection<BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 Product Containment<BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Product Communication<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Product Convenience<BR id=""CRLF"">15.6 Mass Transfer in Packaging Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">15.7 Innovations in Food Packaging<BR id=""CRLF"">15.8 Food Packaging and Product Shelf-life<BR id=""CRLF"">15.9 Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems <BR id=""CRLF"">List of Symbols<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendices<BR id=""CRLF"">A.1 SI System of Units and Conversion Factors<BR id=""CRLF"">A.2 Physical Properties of Foods<BR id=""CRLF"">A.3 Physical Properties of Nonfood Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">A.4 Physical Properties of Water and Air<BR id=""CRLF"">A.5 Psychrometric Charts<BR id=""CRLF"">A.6 Pressure-Enthalpy Data<BR id=""CRLF"">A.7 Symbols for Use in Drawing Food Engineering Process Equipment<BR id=""CRLF"">A.8 Miscellaneous<BR id=""CRLF"">A.9 Dimensional Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Description
This fourth edition of this successful textbook succinctly presents the engineering concepts and unit operations used in food processing, in a unique blend of principles with applications. Depth of coverage is very high. The authors use their many years of teaching to present food engineering concepts in a logical progression that covers the standard course curriculum. Both are specialists in engineering and world-renowned. Chapters describe the application of a particular principle followed by the quantitative relationships that define the related processes, solved examples and problems to test understanding.
Key Features
New chapters on: -Supplemental processes including filtration, sedimentation, centrifugation, and mixing -Extrusion processes for foods -Packaging concepts and shelf life of foods Expanded information on Emerging technologies, such as high pressure and pulsed electric field Transport of granular foods and powders Process controls and measurements Design of plate heat exchangers Impact of fouling in heat transfer processes Use of dimensional analysis in understanding physical phenomena
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students of food science/food process engineering; professionals in food and process engineering (particularly food manufacturing and ingredients); individuals involved in food safety, food manufacturing standards, and regulatory bodies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 7th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919621
About the Authors
R Paul Singh Author
R. Paul Singh is a distinguished professor of food engineering at the University of California, Davis. The American Society of Agricultural Engineers (ASAE) awarded him the Young Educator Award in 1986, the Kishida International Award in 2007, and the Massey Ferguson Education Gold Medal Award in 2013. In 2007, Singh was recognized with a Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Association of Engineering and Food.In 2008, Singh was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering “for innovation and leadership in food engineering research and education.”
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis
Dennis Heldman Author
Dennis R. Heldman is the Dale A. Seiberling Endowed Professor of Food Engineering at The Ohio State University. He is also and Adjunct Professor at the University of California-Davis and Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri. He has been author or co-author of over 150 research projects and several books. He served as President of the Institute of Food Technologists in 2006-07, and was recognized with the Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Engineering and Food in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heldman Associates, Mason, OH, USA
