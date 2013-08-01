Introduction to Food Engineering, Enhanced
5th Edition
Description
Ranging from basic engineering principles, based on fundamental physics, to several applications in food processing, this newly revised and updated enhanced ebook edition of Introduction to Food Engineering continues to be a valuable teaching and professional reference tool. Within the first four chapters, the concepts of mass and energy balance, thermodynamics, fluid flow and heat transfer are introduced. A significant addition to this section is an introduction to the concepts of sustainability in Chapter 3 on Resource Sustainability, introducing students to the latest terminology used to describe the efficiencies of processes and operations. The next four chapters include applications of thermodynamics and heat transfer to preservation processes, refrigeration, freezing processes and evaporation processes used in concentration of liquid foods. Following the introduction of the principles of psychrometrics and mass transfer, the chapters present application of engineering concepts to membrane separation processes, dehydration processes, extrusion, packaging and supplemental processes, including filtration, centrifugation and mixing.
Long recognized as the bestselling textbook for teaching food engineering to food science students, this enhanced ebook transitions with today’s students from traditional textbook learning to an integrated and interactive presentation of the key concepts of food engineering. Using carefully selected examples, Singh and Heldman demonstrate the relationship of engineering to the chemistry, microbiology, nutrition and processing of foods in a uniquely practical blend.
In addition, interactive tools throughout the book take the learning experience far beyond that of a print book, or even most ebooks. This approach facilitates comprehensive learning that has proven valuable beyond the classroom as a lifetime professional reference.
Key Features
- Finalist in Digital Book World's 2014 Digital Book Awards for Ebook Fixed Format/Enhanced – Reference/Academic
- Communicates key concepts using audio, video, and animations
- Integrates interactive tools to aid in understanding complex charts and graphs
- Features multimedia guide to setting up Excel spreadsheets and working with formulae
- Demonstrates key processes and engineering in practice through videos
- Shows the relationship of engineering to the chemistry, microbiology, nutrition and processing of foods via carefully selected examples
- Presents a practical, unique and challenging blend of principles and applications for comprehensive learning
- Ideal for classroom use, valuable as a lifetime professional reference
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Introduction
Chapter 2 - Fluid Flow in Food Processing
Chapter 3 - Resource Sustainability
Chapter 4 - Heat Transfer in Food Processing
Chapter 5 - Preservation Processes
Chapter 6 – Refrigeration
Chapter 7 - Food Freezing
Chapter 8 – Evaporation
Chapter 9 – Psychrometrics
Chapter 10 - Mass Transfer
Chapter 11 - Membrane Separation
Chapter 12 – Dehydration
Chapter 13 - Supplemental Processes
Chapter 14 - Extrusion Processes for Foods
Chapter 15 - Packaging Concepts
Appendices
Bibliography
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172463
About the Author
R Paul Singh
R. Paul Singh is a distinguished professor of food engineering at the University of California, Davis. The American Society of Agricultural Engineers (ASAE) awarded him the Young Educator Award in 1986, the Kishida International Award in 2007, and the Massey Ferguson Education Gold Medal Award in 2013. In 2007, Singh was recognized with a Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Association of Engineering and Food.In 2008, Singh was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering “for innovation and leadership in food engineering research and education.”
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis
Dennis Heldman
Dennis R. Heldman is the Dale A. Seiberling Endowed Professor of Food Engineering at The Ohio State University. He is also and Adjunct Professor at the University of California-Davis and Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri. He has been author or co-author of over 150 research projects and several books. He served as President of the Institute of Food Technologists in 2006-07, and was recognized with the Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Engineering and Food in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heldman Associates, Mason, OH, USA
Awards
2014 Digital Book Awards : Finalist in Ebook Fixed Format/Enhanced – Reference/Academic, Digital Book World