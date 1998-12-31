Introduction to Fluid Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340676493, 9780080523910

Introduction to Fluid Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: Yasuki Nakayama
eBook ISBN: 9780080523910
Paperback ISBN: 9780340676493
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st December 1998
Page Count: 344
Description

Fluid mechanics is often seen as the most difficult core subject encountered by engineering students. The problem stems from the necessity to visualise complex flow patterns and fluid behaviour modelled by high level mathematics. This text overcomes this difficulty by introducing the concepts through everyday examples, before moving on to the more involved mathematics. The various theories of flow have been correlated with real phenomena and, combined with numerous figures and photographs, help the reader place the subject in context. Examples from a broad range of engineering disciplines are included making this textbook suitable for all engineers studying fluid systems as part of their degree.

Introduction to Fluid Mechanics is translated from the best-selling Japanese book by Professor Yasuki Nakayama, and adapted for the international market by Professor Robert Boucher.

Key Features

  • Introduces the concepts through everyday examples before moving on to the more invoved mathematics
  • Various theories of flow are applied to real phenomena and illustrated with numerous figures and photographs
  • Includes examples from a bread range of engineering disciplines

Readership

Mechanical, civil, environmental, chemical, aeronautical and automotive undergraduate, HND and HNC engineers

Table of Contents

History of fluid mechanics
Fluid properties and definitions
Fluid statics
Fundamentals of flow
One-dimensional flow (mechanism for conservation of flow properties)
Viscous flow
Pipe flow
Open channel flow
Drag and lift
Dimensional analysis and law of similarity
Measurement of flow velocity and flow rate
Flow of ideal fluid
Compressible flow
Unsteady flow
Flow visualisation
Computational fluid dynamics

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523910
Paperback ISBN:
9780340676493

About the Author

Yasuki Nakayama

Yasuki Nakayama was an internationally influential and respected expert in both mechanical engineering and visualization. During his career he held posts in Japan including President of the Future Technology Research Institute, Professor of fluid mechanics and visualization at Tokai University, and at the National Railway Research Institute. He was also a Visiting Professor at Southampton University, President of the Visualization Society of Japan, and Director of the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineering. He published over 180 research papers and more than 10 books, was a cofounder of the Journal of Visualization, and his research earned him many awards and distinctions including the Medal with Purple Ribbon from the Emperor of Japan. He sadly passed away in 2016 before this book was published.

Affiliations and Expertise

President of the Future Technology Research Institute, Tokyo, Japan

Reviews

"Their writing style is informal, the material is easily accessible and studiously avoids excessive mathematical detail...the book is richly illustrated with line drawings...14 beautiful colour plates...Professor Nakayama is one of the world's leading authorities in flow visualisation." --Flow Measurement and Instrumentation

Ratings and Reviews

