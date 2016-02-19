Introduction to Feynman Diagrams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080177991, 9781483187211

Introduction to Feynman Diagrams

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: S. M. Bilenky
eBook ISBN: 9781483187211
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 196
Introduction to Feynman Diagrams provides Feynman diagram techniques and methods for calculating quantities measured experimentally. The book discusses topics Feynman diagrams intended for experimental physicists. Topics presented include methods for calculating the matrix elements (by perturbation theory) and the basic rules for constructing Feynman diagrams; techniques for calculating cross sections and polarizations; processes in which both leptons and hadrons take part; and the electromagnetic and weak form factors of nucleons. Experimental physicists and graduate students of physics will find value in the book.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1. The S-Matrix

1. The Interaction Representation. The S-Matrix

Chapter 2. Classical Fields

2. Equations of Motion

3. Conserved Quantities

Chapter 3. Field Quantization

4. The Real Scalar (Pseudoscalar) Field

5. The Complex Scalar (Pseudoscalar) Field

6. The Complex Spinor Field

7. The Electromagnetic Field

Chapter 4. Expansion of Chronological Products in Normal Products

8. The Interaction Hamiltonians. Normal and Chronological Products of the Field Operators

9. Wick'S Theorem

Chapter 5. Rules For Constructing Feynman Diagrams

10. Electron Scattering by an External Electromagnetic Field. Feynman Diagrams

11. Processes in which Electrons, Positrons, and Photons Take Part

Scattering of a Photon by an Electron

Electron--Electron Scattering

Processes in which Positrons Take Part

12. Currents. Form Factors

Chapter 6. Calculation of the Cross Sections and Decay Probabilities

13. Cross Sections. Traces

14. Electron Scattering on a Nucleon

15. The Process vµ+N→µ-+p

16. The Scattering Of π-Mesons By Nucleons

17. Thedecaya λ→p+l- +v

18. The Decay K-π°+l- +v

19. The Decay π°→2y

Appendix. Solution of the Free Dirac Equation

The Covariant Density Matrix for Particles with Spin I

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187211

