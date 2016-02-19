Introduction to Feynman Diagrams
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Authors: S. M. Bilenky
eBook ISBN: 9781483187211
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 196
Description
Introduction to Feynman Diagrams provides Feynman diagram techniques and methods for calculating quantities measured experimentally. The book discusses topics Feynman diagrams intended for experimental physicists. Topics presented include methods for calculating the matrix elements (by perturbation theory) and the basic rules for constructing Feynman diagrams; techniques for calculating cross sections and polarizations; processes in which both leptons and hadrons take part; and the electromagnetic and weak form factors of nucleons. Experimental physicists and graduate students of physics will find value in the book.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1. The S-Matrix
1. The Interaction Representation. The S-Matrix
Chapter 2. Classical Fields
2. Equations of Motion
3. Conserved Quantities
Chapter 3. Field Quantization
4. The Real Scalar (Pseudoscalar) Field
5. The Complex Scalar (Pseudoscalar) Field
6. The Complex Spinor Field
7. The Electromagnetic Field
Chapter 4. Expansion of Chronological Products in Normal Products
8. The Interaction Hamiltonians. Normal and Chronological Products of the Field Operators
9. Wick'S Theorem
Chapter 5. Rules For Constructing Feynman Diagrams
10. Electron Scattering by an External Electromagnetic Field. Feynman Diagrams
11. Processes in which Electrons, Positrons, and Photons Take Part
Scattering of a Photon by an Electron
Electron--Electron Scattering
Processes in which Positrons Take Part
12. Currents. Form Factors
Chapter 6. Calculation of the Cross Sections and Decay Probabilities
13. Cross Sections. Traces
14. Electron Scattering on a Nucleon
15. The Process vµ+N→µ-+p
16. The Scattering Of π-Mesons By Nucleons
17. Thedecaya λ→p+l- +v
18. The Decay K-π°+l- +v
19. The Decay π°→2y
Appendix. Solution of the Free Dirac Equation
The Covariant Density Matrix for Particles with Spin I
Index
Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy
About the Author
S. M. Bilenky
