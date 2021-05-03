Introduction to Evidence-Based Medicine
1st Edition
Key Summaries for Common Medical Practices
Description
Be ready with specific evidence when you present patient plans during medical rounds! Concise and easy to use, Introduction to Evidence-Based Medicine: Key Summaries for Common Medical Practices simplifies the complexity of clinical studies using key landmark trials in the core medicine specialties. Ideal for those early in their medical education and career, this portable guide helps you make the most of your limited time by introducing and explaining classic studies, preparing you to seek out and quickly digest future evidence-based medicine information.
Table of Contents
Introduction
How to Use this Guide
Chapter 1: Evidence-based Medicine
Chapter 2: Cardiology
Chapter 3: Pulmonology
Chapter 4: Gastroenterology
Chapter 5: Neurology
Chapter 6: Nephrology
Chapter 7: Hematology
Chapter 8: Oncology
Chapter 9: Infectious Diseases
Chapter 10: Endocrinology
Chapter 11: Psychiatry
Chapter 12: Vascular Medicine & Surgery
Chapter 13: Primary Care
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 3rd May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323760331
About the Authors
Bliss Chang
Timothy Fernandez
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiology Fellow,Emory University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.