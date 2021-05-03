Introduction to Evidence-Based Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323760331

Introduction to Evidence-Based Medicine

1st Edition

Key Summaries for Common Medical Practices

Authors: Bliss Chang Timothy Fernandez
Paperback ISBN: 9780323760331
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2021
Page Count: 144
Description

Be ready with specific evidence when you present patient plans during medical rounds! Concise and easy to use, Introduction to Evidence-Based Medicine: Key Summaries for Common Medical Practices simplifies the complexity of clinical studies using key landmark trials in the core medicine specialties. Ideal for those early in their medical education and career, this portable guide helps you make the most of your limited time by introducing and explaining classic studies, preparing you to seek out and quickly digest future evidence-based medicine information.

Table of Contents

Introduction

How to Use this Guide

Chapter 1: Evidence-based Medicine

Chapter 2: Cardiology

Chapter 3: Pulmonology

Chapter 4: Gastroenterology

Chapter 5: Neurology

Chapter 6: Nephrology

Chapter 7: Hematology

Chapter 8: Oncology

Chapter 9: Infectious Diseases

Chapter 10: Endocrinology

Chapter 11: Psychiatry

Chapter 12: Vascular Medicine & Surgery

Chapter 13: Primary Care

Further Reading

Index

About the Authors

Bliss Chang

Timothy Fernandez

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiology Fellow,Emory University

