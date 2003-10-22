Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics
1st Edition
Description
An abridged, student-oriented edition of Hillel's earlier published Environmental Soil Physics, Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics is a more succinct elucidation of the physical principles and processes governing the behavior of soil and the vital role it plays in both natural and managed ecosystems. The textbook is self-contained and self-explanatory, with numerous illustrations and sample problems. Based on sound fundamental theory, the textbook leads to a practical consideration of soil as a living system in nature and illustrates the influences of human activity upon soil structure and function. Students, as well as other readers, will better understand the importance of soils and the pivotal possition they occupy with respect to careful and knowledgeable conservation.
Key Features
- Written in an engaging and clear style, posing and resolving issues relevant to the terrestrial environment
- Explores the gamut of the interactions among the phases in the soil and the dynamic interconnection of the soil with the subterranean and atmospheric domains
- Reveals the salient ideas, approaches, and methods of environmental soil physics
- Includes numerous illustrative exercises, which are explicitly solved
- Designed to serve for classroom and laboratory instruction, for self-study, and for reference
- Oriented toward practical problems in ecology, field-scale hydrology, agronomy, and civil engineering
- Differs from earlier texts in its wider scope and holistic environmental conception
Readership
Students in soil chemistry and physics, as well as other environmental disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface Part I: Basic Relationships
- Soil Physics and Soil Physical Characteristics
- Water Properties in Relation to Porous Media Part II: The Solid Phase
- Particle Sizes, Shapes, and Specific Surface
- Clay, the Colloidal Component
- Soil Structure and Aggregation Part III: The Liquid Phase
- Water Content and Potential in the Soil
- Water Flow in Saturated Soil
- Water Flow in Unsaturated Soil
- Solute Movement and Soil Salinity Part IV: The Gaseous Phase
- Gas Content and Composition in the Soil
- Gas Movement and Exchange with the Atmosphere Part V: Composite Phenomena
- Temperature and Heat Flow in the Soil
- Stress, Strain, and Strength of Soil Bodies Part VI: The Field Water Cycle14. Water Entry into Soil
- Surface Runoff and Water Erosion
- Redistribution and Retention of Water in Soil
- Groundwater Drainage and Pollution
- Evaporation from Bare Soil and Wind Erosion Part VII: Soil-Plant-Water Relations
- Plant Uptake of Soil Moisture
- Water Balance and Energy Balance in the Field
- Irrigation and Water Use Efficiency
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495774
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123486554
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300631
About the Author
Daniel Hillel
Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...an excellent introductory text for an undergraduate course in soil physics. The book is well written and nicely presents the major topics of soil physics through the use of sidebars, boxes, worked example problems, color graphics, and informative figures and tables...the book provides a comprehensive list of recent and classic references for the reader to obtain more detailed information on the major topics covered...As a soil physics text, I've always appreciated that the author includes a treatment of water table fluctuation dynamics and an introduction to groundwater flow in confined and unconfined aquifers." --Nels Ruud, Furgo West Inc., Oakland, California, U.S.A.
"...recommended it to be used both by the students of environmental, agricultural and engineering, and also by specialists of this field. We are convinced that this study will open a new scientific research horizon in the field of soil physics." --Professor Corneliu Cismaru, Ph.D.
"As usual, Dr. Daniel Hillel has prepared a carefully and clearly worded exposition on the physical properties and processes that occur in or on a soil. My students have always praised his books and I am sure this one will enhance that reputation. In addition to students, this work can help those who are concerned about the environment or who depend on the soil for their livelihood." --Dr. Daniel D. Fritton, Professor of Soil Physics, Pennsylvania State University
"For over thirty years, students of soil science, agronomy, hydrology, engineering, and ecology have learned the principles of soil physics from the series of books by Professor Daniel Hillel -- books noted for their definitive clarity of expression, profound insights, and wide scope. The present version, remarkably, exceeds its predecessors in all categories. It updates the topic and integrates it within the larger context of the terrestrial environment. It delineates the topic of soil physics and explores its interactions with the adjacent realms of the biosphere. The book provides more than mere technical facts inasmuch as it expresses a philosophy that may help to guide human management of the earth's crucible of life. The book does so even with flashes of humor. So here we have a rarity: a textbook that educates as well as teaches, and that delights as well as informs." --Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig, Goddard Inst. for Space Studies
"Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics is a product of Dr. Daniel Hillel who has the basic scientific knowledge and is a master at presenting complex scientific concepts in an understandable manner. The numerous well-designed illustrations and sample problems makes the book particularly valuable as a textbook. The book also provides numerous references for the reader who desires to pursue the subject matter in greater depth and therefore serves as an excellent reference book as well as a textbook. Consistent with the title, the book introduces the basic soil physics principles followed by the application of these principles to environmental issues associated with land and water. Daniel Hillel, with his unique literary style, smoothly blends the basic with the applied concepts into a very readable book." --John Letey, Distinguished Professor of Soil Science, University of California, Riverside
"From the attention-grabbing preface to the enlightening text boxes and sample problems, Daniel Hillel uses his crisp, lucid writing style to bring the subject of soil physics to life in Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics. I have used soil physics texts written by Daniel Hillel for over twenty years in teaching both undergraduate and graduate students, and I plan to utilize this new text." --D. Keith Cassel, Department of Soil Science, North Carolina State University