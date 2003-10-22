Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics

"...an excellent introductory text for an undergraduate course in soil physics. The book is well written and nicely presents the major topics of soil physics through the use of sidebars, boxes, worked example problems, color graphics, and informative figures and tables...the book provides a comprehensive list of recent and classic references for the reader to obtain more detailed information on the major topics covered...As a soil physics text, I've always appreciated that the author includes a treatment of water table fluctuation dynamics and an introduction to groundwater flow in confined and unconfined aquifers." --Nels Ruud, Furgo West Inc., Oakland, California, U.S.A.

"...recommended it to be used both by the students of environmental, agricultural and engineering, and also by specialists of this field. We are convinced that this study will open a new scientific research horizon in the field of soil physics." --Professor Corneliu Cismaru, Ph.D.

"As usual, Dr. Daniel Hillel has prepared a carefully and clearly worded exposition on the physical properties and processes that occur in or on a soil. My students have always praised his books and I am sure this one will enhance that reputation. In addition to students, this work can help those who are concerned about the environment or who depend on the soil for their livelihood." --Dr. Daniel D. Fritton, Professor of Soil Physics, Pennsylvania State University

"For over thirty years, students of soil science, agronomy, hydrology, engineering, and ecology have learned the principles of soil physics from the series of books by Professor Daniel Hillel -- books noted for their definitive clarity of expression, profound insights, and wide scope. The present version, remarkably, exceeds its predecessors in all categories. It updates the topic and integrates it within the larger context of the terrestrial environment. It delineates the topic of soil physics and explores its interactions with the adjacent realms of the biosphere. The book provides more than mere technical facts inasmuch as it expresses a philosophy that may help to guide human management of the earth's crucible of life. The book does so even with flashes of humor. So here we have a rarity: a textbook that educates as well as teaches, and that delights as well as informs." --Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig, Goddard Inst. for Space Studies

"Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics is a product of Dr. Daniel Hillel who has the basic scientific knowledge and is a master at presenting complex scientific concepts in an understandable manner. The numerous well-designed illustrations and sample problems makes the book particularly valuable as a textbook. The book also provides numerous references for the reader who desires to pursue the subject matter in greater depth and therefore serves as an excellent reference book as well as a textbook. Consistent with the title, the book introduces the basic soil physics principles followed by the application of these principles to environmental issues associated with land and water. Daniel Hillel, with his unique literary style, smoothly blends the basic with the applied concepts into a very readable book." --John Letey, Distinguished Professor of Soil Science, University of California, Riverside

"From the attention-grabbing preface to the enlightening text boxes and sample problems, Daniel Hillel uses his crisp, lucid writing style to bring the subject of soil physics to life in Introduction to Environmental Soil Physics. I have used soil physics texts written by Daniel Hillel for over twenty years in teaching both undergraduate and graduate students, and I plan to utilize this new text." --D. Keith Cassel, Department of Soil Science, North Carolina State University