Introduction to Emergency Management, Enhanced
5th Edition
Description
Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition, offers a fully up-to-date analysis of US emergency management principles. In addition to expanding coverage of risk management in a time of climate change and terrorism, Haddow, Bullock, and Coppola discuss the impact of new emergency management technologies, social media, and an increasing focus on recovery. They examine the effects of the 2012 election results and discuss FEMA’s controversial National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition, gives instructors and students the best textbook content, instructor-support materials, and online resources to prepare future EM professionals for this demanding career.
Key Features
- Links added throughout the chapters for easy access to additional information
- Videos that play within the ebook to demonstrate important concepts
- Interactive labeling images with drag and drop terms.
- Interactive self-assessment questions at the end of every chapter.
- Pop-up glossary and interactive flashcards for key terms
- Introduction to FEMA's Whole Community disaster preparedness initiative
- Material on recent disaster events, including the Boston Marathon Bombing (2013), Hurricane Sandy (2012), the Joplin Tornado (2011), the Haiti Earthquake (2011), and the Great East Japan Earthquake (2010)
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009376
About the Author
George Haddow
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Kim Haddow
Kim Haddow is the president of Haddow Communications in New Orleans – a company specializing in strategic media planning, messaging, and developing research-driven media content, branding and advertising materials for non-profits. Clients have included: the Rockefeller Family Fund, Sierra Club, Make It Right Foundation, U.S. State Department, Public Campaign, and the Trust for America’s Health. Haddow also worked for eight years at Greer, Margolis, Mitchell, Burns (GMMB), a Washington, DC- based media consulting firm, advising political campaigns and non-profits. Haddow began her career at WWL-AM in New Orleans where she managed the news department
Affiliations and Expertise
National Communications Director, Sierra Club
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore