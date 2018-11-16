Introduction to Electrophysiological Methods and Instrumentation, Second Edition covers all topics of interest to electrophysiologists, neuroscientists and neurophysiologists, from the reliable penetration of cells and the behavior and function of the equipment, to the mathematical tools available for analyzing data. It discusses the pros and cons of techniques and methods used in electrophysiology and how to avoid pitfalls. Although the basics of electrophysiological techniques remain the principal purpose of this second edition, it now integrates several current developments, including, amongst others, automated recording for high throughput screening and multimodal recordings to correlate electrical activity with other physiological parameters collected by optical means.

This book provides the electrophysiologist with the tools needed to understand his or her equipment and how to acquire and analyze low-voltage biological signals.