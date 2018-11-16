Introduction to Electrophysiological Methods and Instrumentation
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Electrophysiological Methods and Instrumentation, Second Edition covers all topics of interest to electrophysiologists, neuroscientists and neurophysiologists, from the reliable penetration of cells and the behavior and function of the equipment, to the mathematical tools available for analyzing data. It discusses the pros and cons of techniques and methods used in electrophysiology and how to avoid pitfalls. Although the basics of electrophysiological techniques remain the principal purpose of this second edition, it now integrates several current developments, including, amongst others, automated recording for high throughput screening and multimodal recordings to correlate electrical activity with other physiological parameters collected by optical means.
This book provides the electrophysiologist with the tools needed to understand his or her equipment and how to acquire and analyze low-voltage biological signals.
Key Features
- Introduces possibilities and solutions, along with the problems, pitfalls, and artefacts of equipment and electrodes
- Discusses the particulars of recording from brain tissue slices, oocytes and planar bilayers
- Describes optical methods pertinent to electrophysiological practice
- Presents the fundamentals of signal processing of analogue signals, spike trains and single channel recordings, along with procedures for signal recording and processing
- Includes appendices on electrical safety and foundations of useful mathematical tools
Readership
Electrophysiologists and especially students working in general and clinical neurophysiology, muscle physiology, and plant physiology, neuroscientists
Table of Contents
- Electrical Quantities and Their Relations
2. Electrical and Electronic Circuits; Measurements
3. Electronic Devices
4. Electronic and Electrophysiological Instrumentation
5. Electro(de) Chemistry
6. Volume Conduction: Electric Fields in Electrolyte Solutions
7. The Analysis Toolkit
8. Recording of Electrophysiological Signals
9. Analysis of Electrophysiological Signals
10. Microscopy and Optical Methods in Electrophysiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142110
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128142103
About the Author
Franklin Bretschneider
Dr. Bretschneider is a neurobiologist, currently as guest researcher at Utrecht University (Utrecht, The Netherlands). His research over the years has focused on the field of sensory physiology of aquatic animals, and teaching on sensory physiology and electrophysiology. His current lab interest is in bat research, with recording methods and instrumentation as a main focus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Jan de Weille
Dr. de Weille has been an Assistant Professor at the Institut des Neurosciences at the University of Montpellier. His research, carried out at the Universities of Nice and later Montpellier, was centred for many years on the pharmacology of ion currents. He developed interests in molecular biology and fluorescence imaging. He has been a consultant with a cancer pharmacology start-up, Beta-Innov (Paris), until his retirement.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montpellier, Montpellier, France