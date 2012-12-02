@qu:The 1994 winner of the Best Information Science Book Award is William Green of the California Institute of Technology and Jet Propulsion Laboratory for his book, Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems, published by Academic Press. This book provides an in-depth look at image capture, processing, display, storage and hard-copy components and systems. Emphasizing the relationship between system requirements and system performance, this well-illustrated book isa key source of information for readers planning and establishing electronic imaging systems. @source:--BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR INFORMATION SCIENCE @qu:In straightforward style, the author runs down what people new to imaging need to knowabout image capture, processing, display, storage, and hard copy components and systems, with reference to both document and photo-based work. Will also serve as a good intro to photo/sci/arts imaging for document pros and document imaging for their opposite number. @source:--ADVANCED IMAGING @qu:If you are looking for a good textbook on electronic document management systems (EDMs) or are just curious about the functions that are part of your daily routine (for example, image scanning and digital data storage methods), read William B. Greens Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems<$>. Once you have read it you will want to give it a prominent place in your technical reference library. @source:--TECHNICAL COMMUNICATION