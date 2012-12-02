Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems provides an in-depth overview of the technology of electronic document management using modern electronic image processing. It will prove to be a key source of information for management and technical staff of organizations considering a transformation from traditional micrographics-based document storage and retrieval systems to new electronic document capture systems. It will also be useful for those organizations considering improving productivity through electronic management of large volumes of data records.
Readership
Students in record management; management and technical staff in large organizations and associations; MIS professionals and students.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Image Acquisition. Image Display. Board Level Components. Image Storage on Optical Disk Based Systems. System Design Considerations. Examples of Electronic Document Management Systems. Digital Image Processing Techniques. Gray Scale and Color Representation. Image Compression. Character Recognition Technology. Bar Code Technology. Appendix: Sources of Additional Information. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 23rd March 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140621
About the Author
Bozzano Luisa
Reviews
@qu:The 1994 winner of the Best Information Science Book Award is William Green of the California Institute of Technology and Jet Propulsion Laboratory for his book, Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems, published by Academic Press. This book provides an in-depth look at image capture, processing, display, storage and hard-copy components and systems. Emphasizing the relationship between system requirements and system performance, this well-illustrated book isa key source of information for readers planning and establishing electronic imaging systems. @source:--BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR INFORMATION SCIENCE @qu:In straightforward style, the author runs down what people new to imaging need to knowabout image capture, processing, display, storage, and hard copy components and systems, with reference to both document and photo-based work. Will also serve as a good intro to photo/sci/arts imaging for document pros and document imaging for their opposite number. @source:--ADVANCED IMAGING @qu:If you are looking for a good textbook on electronic document management systems (EDMs) or are just curious about the functions that are part of your daily routine (for example, image scanning and digital data storage methods), read William B. Greens Introduction to Electronic Document Management Systems<$>. Once you have read it you will want to give it a prominent place in your technical reference library. @source:--TECHNICAL COMMUNICATION