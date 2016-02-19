Introduction to Electronic Analogue Computers, Second Revised Edition is based on the ideas and experience of a group of workers at the Royal Aircraft Establishment, Farnborough, Hants. This edition is almost entirely the work of Mr. K. C. Garner, of the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield. As various advances have been made in the technology involving electronic analogue computers, this book presents discussions on the said progress, including some acquaintance with the capabilities of electronic circuits and equipment. This text also provides a mathematical background including simple differential equations. It then further tackles topics on analog computers, including its types and functions. This book will be invaluable to students specializing in any computer related studies, as well as others interested in electronic analog computers.

Table of Contents



Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Chapter 1. Electronic Calculation

1.1. Digital Machines

1.2. Analogue Machines

1.3. Differential Analyzers and Simulators

1.4. Elements of Electronic Analogue Computing

Chapter 2. Differential Analyzers

2.1. Use of Feedback

2.2. A Second-Order Problem

2.3. Derivatives of the Input Quantity

Chapter 3.Simple Simulators

3.1. The Mass-Spring-Friction Problem

3.2. Coupled Mass-Spring-Friction System

3.3. Coupled System with "Dash-Pot Friction"

3.4. Road Vehicle Suspension

3.5. Motion of an Aeroplane

Chapter 4. Simulators for Non-Linear Problems

4.1. A Ballistics Problem

4.2. Motion of an Electron

4.3. Road Vehicle Suspension with "Bounce"

4.4. A Naval Gunnery Problem

Chapter 5. D.C. Amplifiers

5.1. Drift in the Summing Amplifier and Integrator

5.2. The Three-Stage Amplifier

5.3. The Drift-Corrected Amplifier

5.4. Transistor Amplifiers

5.5. Input Impedance Considerations

5.6. Coupling between Transistor Stages

5.7. Drift in Transistor Amplifiers

5.8. Chopper Techniques

Chapter 6. Computing with Practical Amplifiers

6.1. Summation by Networks

6.2. Integration by Networks

6.3. Imperfect Reversing and Summing Amplifiers

6.4. Output Limitations

6.5. Input and Output Impedances

6.6. Imperfect Integrators

6.7. The Differentiator

Chapter 7. Non-linear Computing Elements

7.1. Variable Mark/Space Multiplier

7.2. Other Electronic Multipliers

7.3. Electro-Mechanical Devices

7.4. Dividers and Square-Root Devices

7.5. Curve Followers and Single-Variable Function Generators

7.6. Non-Ohmic Resistor Function Generators

7.7. Biased-Diode Devices

7.8. The Quarter-Squares Multiplier

7.9. Sine and Other Functions

7.10. Discontinuous Function Simulation

7.11. Two-Variable Function Generators

7.12. The Trigger Circuit

Chapter 8. Setting up a Simulator

8.1. Scale Factors and Time Scales

8.2. Initial Conditions

8.3. Economy of Amplifiers

8.4. Complex Operational Amplifier Configurations

8.5. Network Synthesis of Rational Transfer Functions

8.6. Simulator Studies

8.7. Matrix Programming

Chapter 9. Auxiliary Apparatus

9.1. Signal Generationâ€”The Forcing Function

9.2. Sine-Wave Generators and Oscillators

9.3. Random Voltages

9.4. Presentation of Outputs

9.5. Adjustment of Elements

9.6. Automatic Coefficient Potentiometer Setting

9.7. Patching Equipment

9.8. Automatic Patching Equipment

9.9. Power Supplies

Chapter 10. Other Related Types of Analogue Computers

10.1. Time Scales

10.2. Fast Time Scales; Repetitive Simulators

10.3. Iterative Operation

10.4. Inclusion of Components of the Real System

10.5. A.C. Simulators

10.6. Digital Differential Analyzers and Hybrid Machines

Chapter 11. Analogue Computers at Work

11.1. Computers for Research

11.2. The Computing Centerâ€”A Facility for Industry

11.3. Training Simulators

11.4. Analogue Computers in Technological Education

Appendix I. "Analyzer" Solution for the Coupled Mass-Spring Friction Problem

Appendix II. Generalized Tapped Potentiometer Networks

Index

