Introduction to Electronic Analogue Computers
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Electronics and Instrumentation
Description
Introduction to Electronic Analogue Computers, Second Revised Edition is based on the ideas and experience of a group of workers at the Royal Aircraft Establishment, Farnborough, Hants. This edition is almost entirely the work of Mr. K. C. Garner, of the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield. As various advances have been made in the technology involving electronic analogue computers, this book presents discussions on the said progress, including some acquaintance with the capabilities of electronic circuits and equipment. This text also provides a mathematical background including simple differential equations. It then further tackles topics on analog computers, including its types and functions. This book will be invaluable to students specializing in any computer related studies, as well as others interested in electronic analog computers.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Chapter 1. Electronic Calculation
1.1. Digital Machines
1.2. Analogue Machines
1.3. Differential Analyzers and Simulators
1.4. Elements of Electronic Analogue Computing
Chapter 2. Differential Analyzers
2.1. Use of Feedback
2.2. A Second-Order Problem
2.3. Derivatives of the Input Quantity
Chapter 3.Simple Simulators
3.1. The Mass-Spring-Friction Problem
3.2. Coupled Mass-Spring-Friction System
3.3. Coupled System with "Dash-Pot Friction"
3.4. Road Vehicle Suspension
3.5. Motion of an Aeroplane
Chapter 4. Simulators for Non-Linear Problems
4.1. A Ballistics Problem
4.2. Motion of an Electron
4.3. Road Vehicle Suspension with "Bounce"
4.4. A Naval Gunnery Problem
Chapter 5. D.C. Amplifiers
5.1. Drift in the Summing Amplifier and Integrator
5.2. The Three-Stage Amplifier
5.3. The Drift-Corrected Amplifier
5.4. Transistor Amplifiers
5.5. Input Impedance Considerations
5.6. Coupling between Transistor Stages
5.7. Drift in Transistor Amplifiers
5.8. Chopper Techniques
Chapter 6. Computing with Practical Amplifiers
6.1. Summation by Networks
6.2. Integration by Networks
6.3. Imperfect Reversing and Summing Amplifiers
6.4. Output Limitations
6.5. Input and Output Impedances
6.6. Imperfect Integrators
6.7. The Differentiator
Chapter 7. Non-linear Computing Elements
7.1. Variable Mark/Space Multiplier
7.2. Other Electronic Multipliers
7.3. Electro-Mechanical Devices
7.4. Dividers and Square-Root Devices
7.5. Curve Followers and Single-Variable Function Generators
7.6. Non-Ohmic Resistor Function Generators
7.7. Biased-Diode Devices
7.8. The Quarter-Squares Multiplier
7.9. Sine and Other Functions
7.10. Discontinuous Function Simulation
7.11. Two-Variable Function Generators
7.12. The Trigger Circuit
Chapter 8. Setting up a Simulator
8.1. Scale Factors and Time Scales
8.2. Initial Conditions
8.3. Economy of Amplifiers
8.4. Complex Operational Amplifier Configurations
8.5. Network Synthesis of Rational Transfer Functions
8.6. Simulator Studies
8.7. Matrix Programming
Chapter 9. Auxiliary Apparatus
9.1. Signal Generationâ€”The Forcing Function
9.2. Sine-Wave Generators and Oscillators
9.3. Random Voltages
9.4. Presentation of Outputs
9.5. Adjustment of Elements
9.6. Automatic Coefficient Potentiometer Setting
9.7. Patching Equipment
9.8. Automatic Patching Equipment
9.9. Power Supplies
Chapter 10. Other Related Types of Analogue Computers
10.1. Time Scales
10.2. Fast Time Scales; Repetitive Simulators
10.3. Iterative Operation
10.4. Inclusion of Components of the Real System
10.5. A.C. Simulators
10.6. Digital Differential Analyzers and Hybrid Machines
Chapter 11. Analogue Computers at Work
11.1. Computers for Research
11.2. The Computing Centerâ€”A Facility for Industry
11.3. Training Simulators
11.4. Analogue Computers in Technological Education
Appendix I. "Analyzer" Solution for the Coupled Mass-Spring Friction Problem
Appendix II. Generalized Tapped Potentiometer Networks
References
Index
Other Titles Published in this Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185507