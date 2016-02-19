Introduction to Electron Microscopy, Second Edition provides an introduction to the foundations of electron microscopy; an outline of some practical aspects of instrument operation; and discussion of the rationale of the methodology of biological specimen preparation. The book seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the theoretical and operational aspects of the electron microscope. This edition consists of two parts. Part One deals with the history, basic theory, and operation of the electron microscope. Part Two discusses steps used in material preparation for electron microscope investigation such as fixation, embedding, and staining techniques. Biomedical researchers, molecular biologists, toxicologists, forensic investigators, and medical students will find this book a very useful reference.

Table of Contents



Part One: Instrumentation

1. Introduction

2. Historical Review

3. Basic Theory of Electron Microscopy

A. Nature of Light Beams

B. Resolution

C. Nature of Electron Beams

D. Electron Emission

E. Electron Optics

4. The Electron Microscope

A. Illumination System

B. Imaging System

C. Image Translating System

D. Other Electron Microscope Components

E. Operational Requirements

F. Operation of the Electron Microscope

G. Accessories for the Electron Microscope

H. Other Types of Electron Microscopes

I. Differences between the Light and Electron Microscopes

Part Two: Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Historical Review

7. Obtaining of the Specimen

A. Preparation of Excised Specimens

B. In Situ Fixation

C. Perfusion

D. Handling of Small Specimens

E. Handling of Human Material

F. Discussion

8. Fixation

A. Osmium Tetroxide Fixation

B. Other Fixation Media

C. Discussion

9. Dehydration

A. Dehydration Media

B. Duration of Dehydration

10. Embedding

A. Methacrylate

B. Water-Soluble Embedding Media

C. Polyester Resins

D. Epoxy Resins

E. Discussion

11. Microtomy

A. Principles of Microtomy

B. Ultramicrotomes

C. Knives

D. The Trough

E. Section Thickness

F. Discussion

12. Staining

A. Principles of Staining

B. Positive Staining

C. Negative Staining

13. Specialized Electron Microscope Techniques

A. Ultrastructural Nucleoprotein Localization

B. Ultrastructural Enzyme Cytochemistry

C. Tracers in Electron Microscopy

D. Ultrastructural Immuno-Electron Microsconv

E. Electron Autoradiography

F. High Resolution Electron Microscopy

G. Electron Microscopic Analysis of Cell Fractions

H. Cryofixation for Electron Microscopy

I. Surface Examination of Small Specimens

J. Quantitative Electron Microscopy

Appendices

A. Nature of Light

B. Wavelength of an Electron

C. Summation and Resolution of Vectors

D. Fundamentals of Electronics

E. Dependence of Condenser Aperture Angle on Focal Length

F. Depth of Field and Depth of Focus

G. Spherical Aberration

H. Chromatic Aberration

I. Optical Theory of Cylindrical Lenses

J. Theory of Fresnel Diffraction Fringes

K. Electron Diffraction

L. Shadow Casting

Literature Cited

References

Bibliography

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index

















