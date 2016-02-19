Introduction to Electron and Ion Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122006500, 9780323160902

Introduction to Electron and Ion Optics

1st Edition

Authors: Poul Dahl
eBook ISBN: 9780323160902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Electron and Ion Optics provides the theoretical background needed to understand the subject matter and even be helpful in laboratory works. Seven major parts comprise the book where each focuses on a certain aspect or field. The book begins with an introduction to the general principles about electron and ion optics, specifically as basis for the design of the optical components used in particle analyzers and accelerators. The following parts tackle different aspects such as geometrical optics; scaling rules and dispersion coefficients; fields (paraxial, sector, fringing, quadrupole); lenses (electrostatic, immersion, unipotential, etc.); analyzers (electrostatic, spherical, etc.); and space charge and beam production. Towards the last part of the book, there is an exercises section where various problems are given for the reader to answer.
This book caters to students specifically in the field of physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Electron and Ion Optics

1. Introduction

2. Geometrical Optics

2. Matrix Formulation

3. Rules for Image Formation

4. Beam Emittance and the Determinant

5. Types and Quality of Image Formation

6. Particle-Analyzing Systems

3. Scaling Rules and Dispersion Coefficients

7. Scaling Rules

8. Formulas for Deflection

9. Coefficients of Dispersion

4. Fields

10. Field Equations and Paraxial Fields

11. Sector, Fringing, and Quadrupole Fields

5. Lenses

12. Electrostatic Lenses

13. Acceleration System

14. Immersion Lenses and Unipotential Lenses

15. Magnetic Lenses

16. Quadrupole and Magnetic Fringing Field Lenses

6. Analyzers

17. Electrostatic Analyzer with Cylindrical Sector Field

18. Sector-Type Analyzer with Electric or Magnetic Field

19. Spherical Analyzer E(2) and Sector Magnets B(0), B(1/2)

20. Spectrographs

21. Analyzer with Homogeneous Electric Field

22. Coaxial Cylinder Analyzer

23. Magnetic Lens Spectrometer

24. Orange Spectrometer

25. Sector Magnet with Inclined Boundaries

7. Space Charge and Beam Production

26. Ideal Beam in a Drift Region

27. Focusing of a Nonideal Beam and Various Beam Effects

28. Electron Extraction

29. Ion Extraction

Problems

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160902

About the Author

Poul Dahl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.