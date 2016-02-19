Introduction to Electron and Ion Optics
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Electron and Ion Optics provides the theoretical background needed to understand the subject matter and even be helpful in laboratory works. Seven major parts comprise the book where each focuses on a certain aspect or field.
The book begins with an introduction to the general principles about electron and ion optics, specifically as basis for the design of the optical components used in particle analyzers and accelerators. The following parts tackle different aspects such as geometrical optics; scaling rules and dispersion coefficients; fields (paraxial, sector, fringing, quadrupole); lenses (electrostatic, immersion, unipotential, etc.); analyzers (electrostatic, spherical, etc.); and space charge and beam production. Towards the last part of the book, there is an exercises section where various problems are given for the reader to answer.
This book caters to students specifically in the field of physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Electron and Ion Optics
1. Introduction
2. Geometrical Optics
2. Matrix Formulation
3. Rules for Image Formation
4. Beam Emittance and the Determinant
5. Types and Quality of Image Formation
6. Particle-Analyzing Systems
3. Scaling Rules and Dispersion Coefficients
7. Scaling Rules
8. Formulas for Deflection
9. Coefficients of Dispersion
4. Fields
10. Field Equations and Paraxial Fields
11. Sector, Fringing, and Quadrupole Fields
5. Lenses
12. Electrostatic Lenses
13. Acceleration System
14. Immersion Lenses and Unipotential Lenses
15. Magnetic Lenses
16. Quadrupole and Magnetic Fringing Field Lenses
6. Analyzers
17. Electrostatic Analyzer with Cylindrical Sector Field
18. Sector-Type Analyzer with Electric or Magnetic Field
19. Spherical Analyzer E(2) and Sector Magnets B(0), B(1/2)
20. Spectrographs
21. Analyzer with Homogeneous Electric Field
22. Coaxial Cylinder Analyzer
23. Magnetic Lens Spectrometer
24. Orange Spectrometer
25. Sector Magnet with Inclined Boundaries
7. Space Charge and Beam Production
26. Ideal Beam in a Drift Region
27. Focusing of a Nonideal Beam and Various Beam Effects
28. Electron Extraction
29. Ion Extraction
Problems
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160902