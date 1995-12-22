Introduction to Electromagnetism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340645956, 9780080928715

Introduction to Electromagnetism

1st Edition

Authors: M. Sibley
eBook ISBN: 9780080928715
Paperback ISBN: 9780340645956
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd December 1995
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5100.00
4335.00
64.54
54.86
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
5100.00
4335.00
56.95
48.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electromagnetics is one of the fundamental disciplines of electronic engineering. The author explains the development of field theory in relation to common electrical circuits and components, as opposed to just circuit theory, thus giving the reader a broader perspective of electrical circuits.

Essentially in two parts, this book will help students to gain an appreciation of the physical effects of electrical and magnetic fields. The first part covers the basic theory of electrostatics, electromagnetism and electroconductive fields and applies the theory to different transmission lines. It culminates in a comparison of the basic relationships that lie behind all the field systems covered. The second part covers the physical effects of dielectrics and ferrous materials on capacitors and coils. It is truly introductory with very little prior knowledge assumed. The mathematical techniques required to manipulate the theory are introduced from basics and there are numerous worked examples and problems. Self-assessment questions are given at the end of each chapter to allow the student to check their understanding of material before moving onto further chapters. This is an accessible and self-contained introduction to a topic that all physical scientists and engineers must get to grips with before developing their knowledge further.

Readership

First and second year electrical and electronics undergraduates. Undergraduates in mechanical engineering, computing and physics.

Table of Contents

Introduction Electrostatic fields Electromagnetic fields Electroconductive fields Comment - Force fields; Flux, flux density and field strength; Potential and resistance to flux; Energy storage; Force; Summary Dielectrics Ferromagnetic materials and components References Appendix * Index.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928715
Paperback ISBN:
9780340645956

About the Author

M. Sibley

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Huddersfield, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.