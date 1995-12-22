Introduction to Electromagnetism

Electromagnetics is one of the fundamental disciplines of electronic engineering. The author explains the development of field theory in relation to common electrical circuits and components, as opposed to just circuit theory, thus giving the reader a broader perspective of electrical circuits.

Essentially in two parts, this book will help students to gain an appreciation of the physical effects of electrical and magnetic fields. The first part covers the basic theory of electrostatics, electromagnetism and electroconductive fields and applies the theory to different transmission lines. It culminates in a comparison of the basic relationships that lie behind all the field systems covered. The second part covers the physical effects of dielectrics and ferrous materials on capacitors and coils. It is truly introductory with very little prior knowledge assumed. The mathematical techniques required to manipulate the theory are introduced from basics and there are numerous worked examples and problems. Self-assessment questions are given at the end of each chapter to allow the student to check their understanding of material before moving onto further chapters. This is an accessible and self-contained introduction to a topic that all physical scientists and engineers must get to grips with before developing their knowledge further.