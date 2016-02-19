Introduction to Economic Cybernetics introduces the reader to economic cybernetics, that is, the application of the principles of the theory of automatic control to the problems of managing the economic processes, and particularly the processes in a socialist economy. Topics covered include the general principles of regulation and control; cybernetic schemata of the theory of reproduction; the theory of stability of regulation systems; and a generalization of the theory of regulation. This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with an overview of economic cybernetics, followed by a discussion on the process of automatic regulation and how it functions, with particular reference to the basic formula of the theory of regulation and cybernetic interpretation of operations on operators. The following chapters focus on cybernetic schemata of the theory of reproduction; the dynamics of regulation processes; and the practical problems in regulation. The final chapter describes a general theory of regulation formalized as a linear differential-difference ""equation of response"", and gives the solution to this equation for both the homogeneous and non-homogeneous versions. This monograph will be a useful resource for practitioners of economics, physics, and mechanics.

Table of Contents



Preface to the English Edition

Foreword

Introduction—Cybernetics and Economics

Chapter 1—General Principles of Regulation and Control

1. Automatic Regulation in Technique

2. The Basic Formula of the Theory of Regulation

3. The Keynesian Multiplier

4. Regulation and Control. Types of Control

5. Linear Operators

6. Cybernetic Interpretation of Operations on Operators

Chapter 2—Cybernetic Schemata of the Theory of Reproduction

1. The Schema of Simple Reproduction

2. The Schema of Expanded Reproduction

3. The Multi-branch Schema of Reproduction

4. The Matrix Form of the Balance Equations of Production Allocation and Outlays

Chapter 3—The Dynamics of Regulation Processes

1. Dynamic Interpretation of the Keynesian Multiplier and of the Reproduction Schema

2. The Condition of Convergence of the Matrix Am

3. Dynamic Interpretation of the Basic Formula of the Theory of Regulation

4. An Example of the Course of the Regulation Process in Time

5. The Dynamics of the Marxian Process of Reproduction

6. Block Schemata of Dynamic Processes

7. The Dynamics of the Market Price

Chapter 4—The Theory of Stability of Regulation Systems

1. General Analysis of the Dynamics of Regulation Processes

2. The Dynamics of Continuous Regulation Processes

3. Practical Problems in Regulation

4. Example: The Problem of Reaction to Stimuli

Chapter 5—A Generalization of the Theory of Regulation

1. The Response Equation of the System

2. Solution of the Response Equation

3. Example: Kalecki's Model of Business Cycles

4. The Criteria of Efficiency of Regulation and the Reliability of Systems

Bibliography

Index of Names

Index of Terms