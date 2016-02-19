Introduction to Dynamic Programming
1st Edition
International Series in Modern Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Volume 1
Description
Introduction to Dynamic Programming provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of dynamic programming. This book considers problems that can be quantitatively formulated and deals with mathematical models of situations or phenomena that exists in the real world.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental components of any mathematical optimization model. This text then presents the details of the application of dynamic programming to variational problems. Other chapters consider the application of dynamic programming to inventory theory, Markov processes, chemical engineering, optimal control theory, calculus of variations, and economics. This book discusses as well the approach to problem solving that is typical of dynamic programming. The final chapter deals with a number of actual applications of dynamic programming to practical problems.
This book is a valuable resource for .graduate level students of mathematics, economics, statistics, business, operations research, industrial engineering, or other engineering fields.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Optimization
1.2. Separable Functions
1.3. Convex and Concave Functions
1.4. Optima of Convex and Concave Functions
1.5. Dynamic Programming
1.6. Dynamic Programming: Advantages and Limitations
1.7. The Development of Dynamic Programming
Exercises—Chapter 1
Chapter 2. Some Simple Examples
2.1. Introduction
2.2. The Wandering Applied Mathematician
2.3. The Wandering Applied Mathematician (Continued)
2.4. A Problem in "Division"
2.5. A Simple Equipment Replacement Problem
2.6. Summary
Exercises—Chapter 2
Chapter 5. Functional Equations: Basic Theory
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sequential Decision Processes
3.3. Functional Equations and the Principle of Optimality
3.4. The Principle of Optimality—^Necessary and Sufficient Conditions
Exercise—Chapter 3
Chapter 4. One-dimensional Dynamic Programming: Analytic Solutions
4.1. Introduction
4.2. A Prototype Problem
4.3. Some Variations of the Prototype Problem
4.4. Some Generalizations of the Prototype Problem
4.5. Some Generalizations
4.6. A Problem in Renewable Resources
4.7. Multiplicative Constraints and Functions
4.8. Some Variations on State Functions
4.9. A Minimax Objective Function
Exercises—Chapter 4
Chapter 5. One-Dimensional Dynamic Programming: Computational Solutions
5.1. Introduction
5.2. A Prototype Problem
5.3. An Example of the Computational Process
5.4. The Computational Eflfectiveness of Dynamic Programming
5.5. An Integer Nonlinear Programming Problem
5.6. Computation with Continuous Variables
5.7. Convex and Concave
5.8. Equipment Replacement Problems
5.9. Some Integer Constrained Problems
5.10. A Deterministic Inventory Problem—Forward and Backward Recursion
Exercises—Chapter 5
Chapter 6. Multidimensional Problems
6.1. Introduction
6.2. A Nonlinear Allocation Problem
6.3. A Nonlinear Allocation Problem with Several Decision Variables
6.4. An Equipment Replacement Problem
6.5. Some Investment Problems
6.6. A Stochastic Decision Problem
6.7. The Traveling Salesman Problem
6.8. A Multicomponent Reliability Problem
6.9. A Problem in Product Development and Planning
6.10. A Smoothing Problem
6.11. Operation of a Chemical Reactor
Exercises—Chapter 6
Chapter 7. Reduction of State Dimensionality and Approximations
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Lagrange Multipliers and Reduction of State Variables
7.3. Method of Successive Approximations
7.4. Approximation in Policy and Function Space
7.5. Polynomial Approximation in Dynamic Programming
7.6. Reduction of Dimensionality and Expanding Grids
7.7. A New Method for Reduction of Dimensionality
Exercises—Chapter 7
Chapter 8. Stochastic Processes and Dynamic Programming
8.1. Introduction
8.2. A Stochastic Allocation Problem—Discrete Case
8.3. A Stochastic Allocation Problem—Continuous Case
8.4. A General Stochastic Inventory Model
8.5. A Stochastic Production Scheduling and Inventory Control Problem
8.6. Markov Processes
8.7. Markovian Sequential Decision Processes
8.8. The Policy Iteration Method of Howard
Exercises—Chapter
Chapter 9. Dynamic Programming and the Calculus of Variations
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Necessary and Sufficient Conditions for Optimality
9.3. Boundary Conditions and Constraints
9.4. Practical Difficulties of the Calculus of Variations
9.5. Dynamic Programming in Variational Problems
9.6. Computational Solution of Variational Problems by Dynamic Programming
9.7. A Computational Example
9.8. Additional Variational Problems
Exercises—Chapter 9
Chapter 10. Applications of Dynamic Programming
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Municipal Bond Coupon Schedules
10.3. Expansion of Electric Power Systems
10.4. The Design of a Hospital Ward
10.5. Optimal Scheduling of Excess Cash Investment
10.6. Animal Feedlot Optimization
10.7. Optimal Investment in Human Capital
10.8. Optimal Crop Supply
10.9. A Style Goods Inventory Model
Appendix. Sets, Convexity, and n-Dimensional Geometry
A.1. Sets and Set Notation
A.2. n-Dimensional Geometry and Sets
A.3. Convex Sets
References
Index
