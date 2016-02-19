Introduction to Discrete Linear Controls: Theory and Applications focuses on the design, analysis, and operation of discrete-time decision processes.

The publication first offers information on systems theory and discrete linear control systems, discrete control-system models, and the calculus of finite differences. Discussions focus on the calculus of finite differences and linear difference equations, summations, control of cylinder diameter, generalized discrete process controller with sampling, difference equations, control theory, and system models. The text then examines classical solution of linear difference equations with constant, inverse transformation, and measures and environmental effects of system performance.

The manuscript takes a look at parameter selection in first-order systems considering sampling and instrumentation errors, second-order systems, and system instability, including responses of the generalized second-order process controller; criterion for stability of discrete linear systems; and proportional-plus-difference control.

The publication is a valuable source of information for engineers, operations researchers, and systems analysts.