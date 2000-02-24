Introduction to Digital Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750645836, 9780080535081

Introduction to Digital Systems

1st Edition

Authors: John Crisp
eBook ISBN: 9780080535081
Paperback ISBN: 9780750645836
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 24th February 2000
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5700.00
4845.00
70.95
60.31
72.73
61.82
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
68.95
58.61
61.95
52.66
5700.00
4845.00
41.99
35.69
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Digital Systems introduces digital electronics from first principles and goes on to cover all the main areas of knowledge and expertise needed by students up to first year degree level, as well as technicians and other professionals.

Unlike most texts, Introduction to Digital Systems also covers the practicalities of designing and building circuits, including fault-finding and use of test equipment. Students will find the text ideally matched for courses covering electronics, systems and control, and electronic servicing.

Whether you are looking for a complete self-study course in digital electronics, a concise reference text to dip into or a course text that is readable and straightforward, John Crisp has provided the solution.

Key Features

  • A concise, readable introductory text ideal for self-study by professionals or students on courses with limited contact time
  • Covers the practical side from a technician/professional viewpoint
  • Content carefully matched to a range of BTEC and C&G syllabuses

Readership

A very wide technician-level professional readership plus a student readership for courses including electronics, systems & control, electronic servicing (C&G 2240), C&G IT (7260)

Table of Contents

What is a system?
Counting systems
Types of gate
Combining gates to create new functions
Digital circuit design to meet given practical 'real-life' situations
Simplification of Boolean expressions
Karnaugh maps; Logic families - TTL and CMOS
Interfacing; Combinational and sequential logic
RS bistable; D-type, JK and master-slave bistables
Asynchronus counters
Ring and twisted counters
Registers
Other digital devices
Practical methods of building circuits
Transmission of digital data
Transmission formats and methods
Fault-finding and test equipment

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080535081
Paperback ISBN:
9780750645836

About the Author

John Crisp

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Author and Lecturer, Suffolk, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.