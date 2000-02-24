Introduction to Digital Systems
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Digital Systems introduces digital electronics from first principles and goes on to cover all the main areas of knowledge and expertise needed by students up to first year degree level, as well as technicians and other professionals.
Unlike most texts, Introduction to Digital Systems also covers the practicalities of designing and building circuits, including fault-finding and use of test equipment. Students will find the text ideally matched for courses covering electronics, systems and control, and electronic servicing.
Whether you are looking for a complete self-study course in digital electronics, a concise reference text to dip into or a course text that is readable and straightforward, John Crisp has provided the solution.
Key Features
- A concise, readable introductory text ideal for self-study by professionals or students on courses with limited contact time
- Covers the practical side from a technician/professional viewpoint
- Content carefully matched to a range of BTEC and C&G syllabuses
Readership
A very wide technician-level professional readership plus a student readership for courses including electronics, systems & control, electronic servicing (C&G 2240), C&G IT (7260)
Table of Contents
What is a system?
Counting systems
Types of gate
Combining gates to create new functions
Digital circuit design to meet given practical 'real-life' situations
Simplification of Boolean expressions
Karnaugh maps; Logic families - TTL and CMOS
Interfacing; Combinational and sequential logic
RS bistable; D-type, JK and master-slave bistables
Asynchronus counters
Ring and twisted counters
Registers
Other digital devices
Practical methods of building circuits
Transmission of digital data
Transmission formats and methods
Fault-finding and test equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 24th February 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535081
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750645836
About the Author
John Crisp
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Author and Lecturer, Suffolk, UK