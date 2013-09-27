The concepts behind diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) are commonly difficult to grasp, even for magnetic resonance physicists. To make matters worse, a many more complex higher-order methods have been proposed over the last few years to overcome the now well-known deficiencies of DTI. In Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging: And Higher Order Models, these concepts are explained through extensive use of illustrations rather than equations to help readers gain a more intuitive understanding of the inner workings of these techniques. Emphasis is placed on the interpretation of DTI images and tractography results, the design of experiments, and the types of application studies that can be undertaken. Diffusion MRI is a very active field of research, and theories and techniques are constantly evolving. To make sense of this constantly shifting landscape, there is a need for a textbook that explains the concepts behind how these techniques work in a way that is easy and intuitive to understand—Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging fills this gap.