Introduction to Dental Materials

This textbook considers the properties and applications of dental materials and includes all the necessary basic science and clinical applications. Virtually all procedures in restorative dentistry make use of a dental material. Among these materials are metals, ceramics, polymers and composites, and their uses include filling of cavities and root canals and the making of impressions or replicas of teeth and tissues prior to the construction of crowns, bridges and dentures. All dental students need to acquire a working knowledge of both the properties and applications of the materials which they will use.