Introduction to Dental Materials
3rd Edition
Description
This textbook considers the properties and applications of dental materials and includes all the necessary basic science and clinical applications. Virtually all procedures in restorative dentistry make use of a dental material. Among these materials are metals, ceramics, polymers and composites, and their uses include filling of cavities and root canals and the making of impressions or replicas of teeth and tissues prior to the construction of crowns, bridges and dentures. All dental students need to acquire a working knowledge of both the properties and applications of the materials which they will use.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and readable coverage of the composition, handling, and application of the materials used by dentists in clinical practice.
- The necessary basic science is presented in a clear and understandable manner.
- Final section covers what the dentist needs to know about the laboratory materials used by technicians in the construction of dental prostheses - will help the reader to communicate effectively with the dental technician.
- Aims to give the reader the understanding of dental materials necessary to assess the potential of the many new materials which will appear during their clinical practice.
- "Clinical Significance" boxes highlight points of importance for day-to-day dental practice.
Table of Contents
Section I Basic science for dental materials. Biomaterials, biocompatibility and biomechanics. A historical perspective. Atomic building blocks. Structure of ceramics. Structure of metal and alloys. Structure of polymers. Mechanical properties. Physical proerties. Chemical properties. Principles of adhesion.
Section II Clinical dental materials. Dental amalgams. Resin composites and polyacid-modified resin composites. Glass-ionomer cements and resin-modified glass-ionomer cements. Intermdiate restorative materials. Enamel and dentine bonding. Endodontic materials. Impression materials.
Section III Laboratory and related dental materials. Gypsum products. Denture base resins. Casting alloys for metallic restorations. Dental ceramics. Metal-bonded ceramics. Luting agents. Stainless steel.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 27th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435877
About the Author
Richard Van Noort
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dental Materials Science, University of Sheffield, UK