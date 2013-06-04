Introduction to Cyber-Warfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124078147, 9780124079267

Introduction to Cyber-Warfare

1st Edition

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Authors: Paulo Shakarian Jana Shakarian Andrew Ruef
eBook ISBN: 9780124079267
Paperback ISBN: 9780124078147
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 4th June 2013
Page Count: 336
Description

Introduction to Cyber-Warfare: A Multidisciplinary Approach, written by experts on the front lines, gives you an insider's look into the world of cyber-warfare through the use of recent case studies. The book examines the issues related to cyber warfare not only from a computer science perspective but from military, sociological, and scientific perspectives as well. You'll learn how cyber-warfare has been performed in the past as well as why various actors rely on this new means of warfare and what steps can be taken to prevent it.

Key Features

  • Provides a multi-disciplinary approach to cyber-warfare, analyzing the information technology, military, policy, social, and scientific issues that are in play
  • Presents detailed case studies of cyber-attack including inter-state cyber-conflict (Russia-Estonia), cyber-attack as an element of an information operations strategy (Israel-Hezbollah,) and cyber-attack as a tool against dissidents within a state (Russia, Iran)
  • Explores cyber-attack conducted by large, powerful, non-state hacking organizations such as Anonymous and LulzSec
  • Covers cyber-attacks directed against infrastructure, such as water treatment plants and power-grids, with a detailed account of Stuxent

Readership

Information security professionals, system administrators. Security managers, security analysts. defense analysts, defense personnel, U.S Cybercom staff

Table of Contents

Preface

Foreword

Introduction

References

Biography

Chapter 1. Cyber Warfare: Here and Now

Information in this Chapter

What Is Cyber War?

Is Cyber War a Credible Threat?

Attribution, Deception, and Intelligence

Information Assurance

References

I: Cyber Attack

Part I Cyber Attack

Chapter 2. Political Cyber Attack Comes of Age in 2007

Information in this Chapter

Reliance on Information as a Vulnerability

Rudimentary but Effective: Denial of Service

Leaving Unwanted Messages: Web Site Defacement

Tools for Denial of Service

The Difficulty of Assigning Blame: Why Attribution Is Tough in a DDoS Attack

Estonia Is Hit by Cyber Attacks

General Response to DDoS

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 3. How Cyber Attacks Augmented Russian Military Operations

Information in This Chapter

The 2008 Russian Cyber Campaign Against Georgia

What Is Interesting About the Russian Cyber Campaign

Preparing for a Cyber-Capable Adversary

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 4. When Who Tells the Best Story Wins: Cyber and Information Operations in the Middle East

Information in this Chapter

Hijacking Noncombatant Civilian IP Addresses to Help the War Effort: The Israel-Hezbollah “July War” of 2006

Civilians in the Cyber Melee: Operation Cast Lead

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 5. Limiting Free Speech on the Internet: Cyber Attack Against Internal Dissidents in Iran and Russia

Information in This Chapter

DDoS as a Censorship Tool: Why Dissident Groups Are Inherently Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

Silencing Novaya Gazeta and Other Russian Dissidents

Iran—How the 2009 Elections Led to Aggressive Cyber Operations

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Cyber Attacks by Nonstate Hacking Groups: The Case of Anonymous and Its Affiliates

Information in This Chapter

“Chaotic” Beginnings: The Chaos Computer Club, CCC

The Roots of the Anon—4chan, 7chan, and Other Message Boards

How We Are Influenced by 4chan: Memes

AnonymousOn Image, Structure, and Motivation

AnonymousExternal Connections and Spin Offs

Your Security Is a Joke: LulzSec

Anonymous’ Modus Operandi

Targeting Governments, Corporations, and Individuals: Notable Hacks on Anonymous

Software for the Legion: Anonymous Products

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

II: Cyber Espionage and Exploitation

Part II Cyber Espionage and Exploitation

Chapter 7. Enter the Dragon: Why Cyber Espionage Against Militaries, Dissidents, and Nondefense Corporations Is a Key Component of Chinese Cyber Strategy

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

Why Cyber Espionage Is Important to China: A Look at Chinese Cyber Doctrine

Leveraging Resources Beyond the Military: The Cyber Warriors of China

Stealing Information from the U.S. Industrial-Military Complex: Titan Rain

Cyber War Against the Corporate World: A Case Study of Cyber Intrusion Attributed to China

Monitoring Dissidents: Gh0stNet

Using Legitimate Web Sites for Data Exfiltration: The Shadow Network

Cyber War Through Intellectual Property Theft: Operation Aurora

An Example of the Current State of the Art: Sykipot

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 8. Duqu, Flame, Gauss, the Next Generation of Cyber Exploitation

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

Kernel Mode Rootkits

Vulnerabilities in the Operating System

Stolen Keying Material

Commonalities Between Stuxnet and Duqu

Information-Stealing Trojans

The Geography of Duqu

TDL3 and Other Malware

Object-Oriented Malware: Stuxnet, Duqu, Flame, and Gauss

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 9. Losing Trust in Your Friends: Social Network Exploitation

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

Do You Really Know All Your LinkedIn Connections? Imposters in Social Networks

Designing Common Knowledge: Influencing a Social Network

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 10. How Iraqi Insurgents Watched U.S. Predator Video—Information Theft on the Tactical Battlefield

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

The Predator UAV

Hacking the Predator Feed

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

III: Cyber Operations for Infrastructure Attack

Part III Cyber Operations for Infrastructure Attack

Chapter 11. Cyber Warfare Against Industry

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

Industrial Control Systems: Critical Infrastructure for Modern Nations

Information Technology vs. Industrial Control Systems: Why Traditional Infosec Practices May Not Apply

How Real-World Dependencies Can Magnify an Attack: Infrastructure Attacks and Network Topology

How a Cyber Attack Led to Water Contamination: The Maroochy Water Breach

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 12. Can Cyber Warfare Leave a Nation in the Dark? Cyber Attacks Against Electrical Infrastructure

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

Cyber Attacks Directed Against Power Grids

Destroying a Generator with a Cyber Attack: The Aurora Test

Taking the Power Grid Offline with Minimal Effort: Attacks Leveraging Network Topology

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Chapter 13. Attacking Iranian Nuclear Facilities: Stuxnet

Information in This Chapter

Introduction

The Alleged Target: The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Facility

How Stuxnet Targets Industrial Control Systems

Stuxnet Successfully Targets the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant

Stuxnet Is a Significant Advancement in Malware

Stuxnet Invalidates Several Security Assumptions

Implications for the Future

Summary

Suggested Further Reading

References

Conclusion and the Future of Cyber Warfare

References

Appendix I. Chapter 6: LulzSec Hacktivities

References

Appendix II. Chapter 6: Anonymous Timeline

References

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Paulo Shakarian

Paulo Shakarian

Paulo Shakarian, Ph.D. is a Major in the U.S. Army and an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) teaching classes on computer science and information technology as wells as conducting research on cyber-security, social networks, and artificial intelligence. He has written over twenty papers published in scientific and military journals. Relating to cyber-warfare, he has written the paper “Stuxnet: Cyberwar Revolution in Military Affairs” published in Small Wars Journal and “The 2008 Russian Cyber-Campaign Against Georgia” published in Military Review. His scientific research has also been well received, featured in major news media such including The Economist and Nature. Previously, he has authored Geospatial Abduction: Principles and Practice published by Springer. Paulo holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park, a B.S. in computer science from West Point, and a Depth of Study in Information Assurance also from West Point. Paulo has served two combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. His military awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device, and Combat Action Badge. Paulo’s website is: http://shakarian.net/paulo.

Jana Shakarian

Jana Shakarian is a Research Fellow at the West Point Network Science Center conducting sociological research in support of various DoD-sponsored projects. Previously, Jana has worked as a research assistant at Laboratory for Computational Cultural Dynamics at the University of Maryland where she extensively studied terrorist groups in south-east Asia in addition to other research initiatives at the intersection of social and computational science applied to military and security problems. She has written numerous papers in addition to co-authoring the book Computational Analysis of Terrorist Groups: Lashkar-e-Tabia, to be published by Springer in the near future. Jana holds an M.A. in cultural and social anthropology and sociology from the Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz where her thesis was on “new war” theory. Jana’s website is: http://shakarian.net/jana.

Andrew Ruef

Andrew Ruef is a Senior Systems Engineer at the firm Trail of Bits (New York, NY) where he conducts information security analysis. Andrew has nearly a decade of industry experience in computer network security and software engineering, working on various projects including reverse-engineering of malware, analysis of computer network traffic for security purposes, system administration, and development of secure software products. Andrew has also written numerous white papers on information security and has spoken at various conferences such including a recent conference talk at the Dagstuhl computer research center in Germany. Currently, Andrew is working toward his B.S. in Computer Science at the University of Maryland, College Park. A sampling of some of Andrew’s technical work can be found here: http://www.kyrus-tech.com/tag/andrew-ruef/.

"...an excellent overview of the topic…It looks at the information security aspect of cyberwarfare, as well the military, sociological and other aspects…this book should indeed be read by everyone in Washington, as they are making decisions on the topic, without truly understanding it."--Slashdot.org, RSAConference.com ,August 4 2014

