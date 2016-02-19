Introduction to Crop Husbandry
5th Edition
(Including Grassland)
Description
Introduction to Crop Husbandry, Fifth Edition presents major revisions, discussing more updated information on the science and practice of crop husbandry, including grassland, compared with those topics presented in the previous edition. This book aims to cater the need of students for a reference material that presents practical, simplified, and easily understandable studies on the subject. Specifically, this text discusses growth and development of plants, drainage and irrigation, types and management of soils, modern practices of growing and harvesting crops, and management of grassland. This introductory book also includes topics on conservation; usual life cycles of common pests and illnesses; and the developments in the use of chemicals as fertilizers and in the control of weeds, pests, and diseases. This text will be very invaluable to students of agriculture, crop husbandry, and related fields.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Plants
What They Are; What They Do; and How They Live—Photosynthesis, Transpiration, Osmosis
Plant Groups—Annuals, Biennials, Perennials
Seed Structure—Dicotyledons and Monocotyledons, Germination
Plant Structure, Seed Formation
What Plants Need; Plant Nutrients; The Nitrogen Cycle
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Soils
Topsoil, Subsoil, Soil Profile
Soil Formation—Rocks, Weathering
Composition of the Soil—mineral and Organic Matter, Water and Air in the Soil, Soil Micro-organisms, Earthworms
Soil Texture and Structure
Soil Fertility and Productivity
Types of Soil—Clay, Sand, Loam, Calcareous, Silt and Organic Soils
Soil Improvement—liming, Drainage, Irrigation, Warping, Claying
Tillage and Cultivations—Seed-Beds, Implements, Pans, Soil Loosening, Soil Capping, Weed Control
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Fertilizers and Manures
Nutrients Removed by Crops—the Need for and Effects of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium; Race Elements
Units of Plant Food—unit Values
"Straight" and Compound Fertilizers; Plant Food Ratios
Storage and Application of Fertilizers
Organic Manures—farmyard Manure, Slurry, Cereal Straws, Leys, Green Manuring, Seaweed, Poultry Manure, Waste Products, e.g. Shoddy
Residual Values of Manures and Fertilizers; Organic Farming
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Cropping
Climate and Weather and their Effects on Cropping
Rotations, Continuous Cereals
Cereals—wheat, Barley, Oats, Rye, Triticale and Maize
Pulses—beans, Peas, Vetches, Lupins, Soya Beans
Oil-seed Rape, Linseed and Flax; Sunflowers
Potatoes
Sugar-beet, Mangels and Fodder Beet
Turnips and Swedes
Kale, Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts
Carrots and Bulb Onions
Vegetable Production and Seed Production
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Grassland
Classification of Grassland
Plants Used in Leys—grasses, Legumes and Herbs
Grass and Clover Identification
Varieties and Strains of Grasses and Legumes; Herbs
Herbage Digestibility
Seeds Mixtures
Establishment of Leys
Management—manuring, Grazing Systems, Stocking Rates
Pasture Renovation and Renewal
Conservation—Haymaking, Ensilage, Green-crop Drying
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Weeds
Harmful Effects
Spread of Weeds
Assessing Weed Problems in the Field
Control Methods
Chemical Control—contact, Residual, Total, Translocated and Hormone Herbicides
Weed Control in Cereals
Weed Control in Potatoes, Roots and Kale
Weed Control in Grassland
Spraying with Herbicides
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Pests and Diseases of Farm Crops
Structure of an Insect
Life-cycles
Methods of Pest Control, Including Use of Insecticides
Control of the More Important Pests
Other Pests—birds and Mammals
Main Agencies of Disease—fungi, Viruses, Bacteria, Deficiency
Control of the More Important Diseases
Control of Plant Diseases, Including Use of Fungicides
Suggestions for Classwork
Further Reading
Appendix
1. World Crop Production
2. Metrication
3. Agricultural Land Classification in England and Wales
4. Factors Affecting the Application (and Mixing) of Crop Protection Chemicals
5. Latin Names for Crops
6. Latin Names for Weeds
7. Latin names for Diseases
8. Latin names for Insect Pests
9. Crop Seeds
10. The Decimal Code for Growth Stages of all Small Grain Cereals
11. The Gross Margin System of Analysis
12. Estimating Crop Yields
13. Farming and Wildlife Conservation
14. The European Economic Community (EEC) or Common Market
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190563
About the Author
J. A. R. Lockhart
A. J. L. Wiseman
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, UK