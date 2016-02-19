Introduction to Crop Husbandry, Fifth Edition presents major revisions, discussing more updated information on the science and practice of crop husbandry, including grassland, compared with those topics presented in the previous edition. This book aims to cater the need of students for a reference material that presents practical, simplified, and easily understandable studies on the subject. Specifically, this text discusses growth and development of plants, drainage and irrigation, types and management of soils, modern practices of growing and harvesting crops, and management of grassland. This introductory book also includes topics on conservation; usual life cycles of common pests and illnesses; and the developments in the use of chemicals as fertilizers and in the control of weeds, pests, and diseases. This text will be very invaluable to students of agriculture, crop husbandry, and related fields.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Chapter 1. Plants

What They Are; What They Do; and How They Live—Photosynthesis, Transpiration, Osmosis

Plant Groups—Annuals, Biennials, Perennials

Seed Structure—Dicotyledons and Monocotyledons, Germination

Plant Structure, Seed Formation

What Plants Need; Plant Nutrients; The Nitrogen Cycle

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 2. Soils

Topsoil, Subsoil, Soil Profile

Soil Formation—Rocks, Weathering

Composition of the Soil—mineral and Organic Matter, Water and Air in the Soil, Soil Micro-organisms, Earthworms

Soil Texture and Structure

Soil Fertility and Productivity

Types of Soil—Clay, Sand, Loam, Calcareous, Silt and Organic Soils

Soil Improvement—liming, Drainage, Irrigation, Warping, Claying

Tillage and Cultivations—Seed-Beds, Implements, Pans, Soil Loosening, Soil Capping, Weed Control

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 3. Fertilizers and Manures

Nutrients Removed by Crops—the Need for and Effects of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium; Race Elements

Units of Plant Food—unit Values

"Straight" and Compound Fertilizers; Plant Food Ratios

Storage and Application of Fertilizers

Organic Manures—farmyard Manure, Slurry, Cereal Straws, Leys, Green Manuring, Seaweed, Poultry Manure, Waste Products, e.g. Shoddy

Residual Values of Manures and Fertilizers; Organic Farming

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Cropping

Climate and Weather and their Effects on Cropping

Rotations, Continuous Cereals

Cereals—wheat, Barley, Oats, Rye, Triticale and Maize

Pulses—beans, Peas, Vetches, Lupins, Soya Beans

Oil-seed Rape, Linseed and Flax; Sunflowers

Potatoes

Sugar-beet, Mangels and Fodder Beet

Turnips and Swedes

Kale, Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts

Carrots and Bulb Onions

Vegetable Production and Seed Production

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Grassland

Classification of Grassland

Plants Used in Leys—grasses, Legumes and Herbs

Grass and Clover Identification

Varieties and Strains of Grasses and Legumes; Herbs

Herbage Digestibility

Seeds Mixtures

Establishment of Leys

Management—manuring, Grazing Systems, Stocking Rates

Pasture Renovation and Renewal

Conservation—Haymaking, Ensilage, Green-crop Drying

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Weeds

Harmful Effects

Spread of Weeds

Assessing Weed Problems in the Field

Control Methods

Chemical Control—contact, Residual, Total, Translocated and Hormone Herbicides

Weed Control in Cereals

Weed Control in Potatoes, Roots and Kale

Weed Control in Grassland

Spraying with Herbicides

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Chapter 7. Pests and Diseases of Farm Crops

Structure of an Insect

Life-cycles

Methods of Pest Control, Including Use of Insecticides

Control of the More Important Pests

Other Pests—birds and Mammals

Main Agencies of Disease—fungi, Viruses, Bacteria, Deficiency

Control of the More Important Diseases

Control of Plant Diseases, Including Use of Fungicides

Suggestions for Classwork

Further Reading

Appendix

1. World Crop Production

2. Metrication

3. Agricultural Land Classification in England and Wales

4. Factors Affecting the Application (and Mixing) of Crop Protection Chemicals

5. Latin Names for Crops

6. Latin Names for Weeds

7. Latin names for Diseases

8. Latin names for Insect Pests

9. Crop Seeds

10. The Decimal Code for Growth Stages of all Small Grain Cereals

11. The Gross Margin System of Analysis

12. Estimating Crop Yields

13. Farming and Wildlife Conservation

14. The European Economic Community (EEC) or Common Market

Index