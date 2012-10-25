Introduction to Critical Care Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323088480, 9780323100403

Introduction to Critical Care Nursing

6th Edition

Authors: Mary Lou Sole Deborah Klein Marthe Moseley
eBook ISBN: 9780323100403
eBook ISBN: 9781455756339
eBook ISBN: 9780323294027
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th October 2012
Page Count: 768
Description

User-friendly and easy to understand, Introduction to Critical Care Nursing, 6th Edition offers clear, concise coverage of essential critical care concepts, technology, and procedures. Completely updated, evidence-based content addresses the latest advances in high-acuity care and emphasizes patient safety and optimum patient outcomes. Plus, an abundance of active learning resources and realistic case studies enables you to apply your knowledge and strengthen your critical thinking and clinical decision-making skills.

Key Features

  • Case studies challenge you to apply concepts from the book to real-life, patient-specific cases with lab results and accompanying questions to test your critical thinking skills.

  • Critical thinking questions in every chapter encourage you to apply the concepts presented throughout the chapter.

  • Evidence-Based Practice boxes illustrate how research and evidence are used to address problems in patient care and their implications for nursing practice. Boxes include the AACN’s new system for Level of Evidence: A, B, C, D, E, and M.

  • Nursing care plans provide nursing diagnoses, expected patient outcomes, and interventions with rationales to prepare you for clinical practice.

  • Clinical Alerts promote patient safety and better clinical care by highlighting potential problems and concerns for a variety of settings.

  • Laboratory Alerts discuss both common and cutting-edge tests and procedures, emphasizing the importance of laboratory test results to critical nursing care.

  • Pharmacology tables detail the actions/usage, indications, dosages/routes, side effects, and nursing implications of commonly used critical care drugs.

Table of Contents

PART I. FUNDAMENTAL CONCEPTS

  1. Overview of Critical Care Nursing

  2. Patient and Family Response to the Critical Care Experience 

  3. Ethical and Legal Issues in Critical Care Nursing

  4. End-of-Life Care in the Critical Care Unit

    5. PART II. TOOLS FOR THE CRITICAL CARE NURSE

  5. Comfort and Sedation

  6. Nutritional Support

  7. Dysrhythmia Interpretation and Management

  8. Hemodynamic Monitoring

  9. Ventilatory Assistance

  10. Rapid Response Teams and Code Management

    11. PART III. NURSING CARE DURING CRITICAL ILLNESS

  11. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

  12. Cardiovascular Alterations

  13. Nervous System Alterations

  14. Acute Respiratory Failure

  15. Acute Kidney Injury

  16. Hematological and Immune Disorders

  17. Gastrointestinal Alterations

  18. Endocrine Alterations

  19. Trauma and Surgical Management

  20. Burns

  21. Solid Organ Transplantation NEW!

About the Author

Mary Lou Sole

Affiliations and Expertise

Interim Dean and Orlando Health Endowed Chair in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Central Florida; Research Scientist, Orlando Health, Orlando, Florida

Deborah Klein

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Coronary ICU and Heart Failure ICU, Cleveland Clinic; Clinical Instructor, Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, College of Nursing, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio

Marthe Moseley

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director Clinical Practice, Office of Nursing Services, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Critical Care, Veterans Healthcare Administration, Washington, DC; Professor, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah; Adjunct Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing, San Antonio, Texas

