Introduction to Critical Care Nursing
6th Edition
Description
User-friendly and easy to understand, Introduction to Critical Care Nursing, 6th Edition offers clear, concise coverage of essential critical care concepts, technology, and procedures. Completely updated, evidence-based content addresses the latest advances in high-acuity care and emphasizes patient safety and optimum patient outcomes. Plus, an abundance of active learning resources and realistic case studies enables you to apply your knowledge and strengthen your critical thinking and clinical decision-making skills.
Key Features
- Case studies challenge you to apply concepts from the book to real-life, patient-specific cases with lab results and accompanying questions to test your critical thinking skills.
- Critical thinking questions in every chapter encourage you to apply the concepts presented throughout the chapter.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes illustrate how research and evidence are used to address problems in patient care and their implications for nursing practice. Boxes include the AACN’s new system for Level of Evidence: A, B, C, D, E, and M.
- Nursing care plans provide nursing diagnoses, expected patient outcomes, and interventions with rationales to prepare you for clinical practice.
- Clinical Alerts promote patient safety and better clinical care by highlighting potential problems and concerns for a variety of settings.
- Laboratory Alerts discuss both common and cutting-edge tests and procedures, emphasizing the importance of laboratory test results to critical nursing care.
- Pharmacology tables detail the actions/usage, indications, dosages/routes, side effects, and nursing implications of commonly used critical care drugs.
Table of Contents
PART I. FUNDAMENTAL CONCEPTS
- Overview of Critical Care Nursing
- Patient and Family Response to the Critical Care Experience
- Ethical and Legal Issues in Critical Care Nursing
- End-of-Life Care in the Critical Care Unit
- Comfort and Sedation
- Nutritional Support
- Dysrhythmia Interpretation and Management
- Hemodynamic Monitoring
- Ventilatory Assistance
- Rapid Response Teams and Code Management
- Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
- Cardiovascular Alterations
- Nervous System Alterations
- Acute Respiratory Failure
- Acute Kidney Injury
- Hematological and Immune Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Alterations
- Endocrine Alterations
- Trauma and Surgical Management
- Burns
- Solid Organ Transplantation NEW!
PART II. TOOLS FOR THE CRITICAL CARE NURSE
PART III. NURSING CARE DURING CRITICAL ILLNESS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 25th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100403
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756339
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294027
About the Author
Mary Lou Sole
Affiliations and Expertise
Interim Dean and Orlando Health Endowed Chair in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Central Florida; Research Scientist, Orlando Health, Orlando, Florida
Deborah Klein
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Coronary ICU and Heart Failure ICU, Cleveland Clinic; Clinical Instructor, Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, College of Nursing, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio
Marthe Moseley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director Clinical Practice, Office of Nursing Services, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Critical Care, Veterans Healthcare Administration, Washington, DC; Professor, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah; Adjunct Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing, San Antonio, Texas