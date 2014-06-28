Introduction to Continuum Mechanics
3rd Edition
Description
Introduction to Continuum Mechanics is a recently updated and revised text
which is perfect for either introductory courses in an undergraduate engineering
curriculum or for a beginning graduate course.
Continuum Mechanics studies the response of materials to different loading
conditions. The concept of tensors is introduced through the idea of linear
transformation in a self-contained chapter, and the interrelation of direct notation, indicial notation, and matrix operations is clearly presented. A wide range of idealized materials are considered through simple static and dynamic problems, and the book contains an abundance of illustrative examples of problems, many with solutions.
Key Features
Serves as either a introductory undergraduate course or a beginning graduate course textbook. Includes many problems with illustrations and answers.
Table of Contents
Introduction Tensors Kinematics of a Continuum Stress The Elastic Solid Newtonian Viscous Fluid Integral Formulation of General Principles Incompressible Simple Fluid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509136
About the Author
W Michael Lai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering & Orthopaedic Bioengineering, Columbia University, New York, USA
Erhard Krempl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, USA
David Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, Weidlinger Associates, New York, USA
Reviews
"This is a beautifully written book and the addition of material on anisotropy, finite deformation, and viscous fluids is very desirable." Dr. Tony Farquhar, University of Maryland