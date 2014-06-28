Introduction to Continuum Mechanics is a recently updated and revised text

which is perfect for either introductory courses in an undergraduate engineering

curriculum or for a beginning graduate course.

Continuum Mechanics studies the response of materials to different loading

conditions. The concept of tensors is introduced through the idea of linear

transformation in a self-contained chapter, and the interrelation of direct notation, indicial notation, and matrix operations is clearly presented. A wide range of idealized materials are considered through simple static and dynamic problems, and the book contains an abundance of illustrative examples of problems, many with solutions.