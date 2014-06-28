Introduction to Continuum Mechanics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080509136

Introduction to Continuum Mechanics

3rd Edition

Authors: W Michael Lai Erhard Krempl David Rubin
eBook ISBN: 9780080509136
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 570
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
83.95
71.36
66.99
56.94
111.00
94.35
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Continuum Mechanics is a recently updated and revised text

which is perfect for either introductory courses in an undergraduate engineering

curriculum or for a beginning graduate course.

Continuum Mechanics studies the response of materials to different loading

conditions. The concept of tensors is introduced through the idea of linear

transformation in a self-contained chapter, and the interrelation of direct notation, indicial notation, and matrix operations is clearly presented. A wide range of idealized materials are considered through simple static and dynamic problems, and the book contains an abundance of illustrative examples of problems, many with solutions.

Key Features

Serves as either a introductory undergraduate course or a beginning graduate course textbook. Includes many problems with illustrations and answers.

Table of Contents

Introduction Tensors Kinematics of a Continuum Stress The Elastic Solid Newtonian Viscous Fluid Integral Formulation of General Principles Incompressible Simple Fluid

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080509136

About the Author

W Michael Lai

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering & Orthopaedic Bioengineering, Columbia University, New York, USA

Erhard Krempl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, USA

David Rubin

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal, Weidlinger Associates, New York, USA

Reviews

"This is a beautifully written book and the addition of material on anisotropy, finite deformation, and viscous fluids is very desirable." Dr. Tony Farquhar, University of Maryland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.