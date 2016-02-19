Introduction to Compact Transformation Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121288501, 9780080873596

Introduction to Compact Transformation Groups, Volume 46

1st Edition

Series Editors: Glen Bredon
eBook ISBN: 9780080873596
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1972
Page Count: 458
About the Series Editors

Glen Bredon Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Rutgers University New Brunswick, New Jersey

