Introduction to Common Lisp - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127748603, 9780080570792

Introduction to Common Lisp

1st Edition

Authors: Taichi et
eBook ISBN: 9780080570792
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127748603
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd September 1987
Page Count: 232
Description

Common List has become the the internationally standardized specification as it has been designed by many researchers and system developmers; programmes are highly transportable between systems and the specification of the language is independent of the hardware and the operating system.

Introduction to Common Lisp is designed to explain Common Lisp in a way that can be understood by beginneers. It explains programming ideas such as list processing and symbolic processing using Common Lisp. Included is examples of the actual interaction with the system for the reader and can be used while using or not using the system. Variations of the startup and and the handling of errors on different systems is supplied.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080570792
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127748603

