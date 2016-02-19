Introduction to Clinical Reproductive Endocrinology covers the pathophysiological basis and management of clinical conditions related to reproductive endocrinology. The book describes the normal development and physiology of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axes and the structure and function of the hypothalamic, pituitary and gonadal hormones. The text then discusses the events of ovulation and fertilization and the endometrial changes of the menstrual cycle. The etiology, diagnosis, and management of problems encountered in reproductive medicine, including those of delayed and precocious puberty, primary and secondary amenorrhoea, and oligomenorrhoea are also considered. The book further tackles the premenstrual syndrome; endometriosis; female and male subfertility; problems of early pregnancy; menorrhagia; and the menopause. The text concludes by looking into the indications for, and the side-effects of, drugs used in reproductive medicine. Reproductive endocrinologists, obstetricians, and gynecologists and medical students taking courses related to reproductive endocrinology will find the book useful.