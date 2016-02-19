Introduction to Clinical Reproductive Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750611718, 9781483193809

Introduction to Clinical Reproductive Endocrinology

1st Edition

Authors: Gillian C. L. Lachelin
eBook ISBN: 9781483193809
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th March 1991
Page Count: 214
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Clinical Reproductive Endocrinology covers the pathophysiological basis and management of clinical conditions related to reproductive endocrinology. The book describes the normal development and physiology of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axes and the structure and function of the hypothalamic, pituitary and gonadal hormones. The text then discusses the events of ovulation and fertilization and the endometrial changes of the menstrual cycle. The etiology, diagnosis, and management of problems encountered in reproductive medicine, including those of delayed and precocious puberty, primary and secondary amenorrhoea, and oligomenorrhoea are also considered. The book further tackles the premenstrual syndrome; endometriosis; female and male subfertility; problems of early pregnancy; menorrhagia; and the menopause. The text concludes by looking into the indications for, and the side-effects of, drugs used in reproductive medicine. Reproductive endocrinologists, obstetricians, and gynecologists and medical students taking courses related to reproductive endocrinology will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 The Hypothalamus and the Pituitary Gland

2 Steroid Hormones

3 The Ovaries and the Menstrual Cycle; Hormonal Changes in Pregnancy

4 Sexual Differentiation

5 Puberty

6 Amenorrhoea

7 Oligomenorrhoea and Hirsutism; the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

8 Premenstrual (Postovulatory) Syndrome

9 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis

10 Female Subfertility

11 Male Subfertility

12 Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy and Hydatidiform Mole

13 Menorrhagia and Dysmenorrhoea

14 The Menopause

15 Drug Treatment

Index




Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193809

About the Author

Gillian C. L. Lachelin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.