Emphasizing safe and effective drug administration, Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology, 8th Edition helps you understand the principles of pharmacology and avoid making medication errors. It promotes safety by showing how drugs and drug classes work, rather than asking you to simply memorize information about individual drugs, so you can understand why drugs are given, as well as when they should and should not be given. Safety is also prioritized with an interactive review of math and drug dosage calculation on the Evolve companion website. Written by Dr. Marilyn Edmunds, a nationally known journal editor and nurse practitioner, Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology highlights ‘must-know’ drugs — the ones seen most often in clinical practice.