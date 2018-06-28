Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology - Text and Study Guide Package
9th Edition
Authors: Constance Visovsky Cheryl Zambroski Shirley Hosler
Paperback ISBN: 9780323608886
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th June 2018
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 28th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323608886
About the Author
Constance Visovsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs & Partnerships, Director of Diversity, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Cheryl Zambroski
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Shirley Hosler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Faculty, Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.