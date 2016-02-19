Introduction to Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407002548, 9781483182599

Introduction to Clinical Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Derek A. Woodrow
eBook ISBN: 9781483182599
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th August 1987
Page Count: 180
Description

Introduction to Clinical Chemistry presents the physiological background for a number of investigations. It discusses the principles and analytical techniques in clinical chemistry. It addresses the basic understanding of chemical pathology. Some of the topics covered in the book are basic principles of metabolic chemistry; disorders of carbohydrate metabolism; nitrogen metabolism; inborn errors of metabolism; chemical endocrinology; assessment of hormonal function; liver function; the formation of bile; and the synthesis and metabolism of amino acids and protein. The storage of carbohydrates and removal of toxic substances from the body are covered. The assessment of liver function is discussed. The text describes the renal function and acid-base metabolism. A study of the renal tubular reabsorption and excretion is presented. A chapter is devoted to the hydrogen ion concentration and analytical techniques in potentiometric determination. Another section focuses on the measurement of osmolality. The book can provide useful information to scientists, physicists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Principles of Metabolic Biochemistry

Carbohydrate Metabolism

Lipid Metabolism

Nitrogen Metabolism

2 Chemical Endocrinology

Introduction

The Pituitary

The Thyroid

The Parathyroid Glands

The Pancreas

The Adrenal (Suprarenal) Glands

The Testes

The Ovaries

Gastrointestinal Hormones

Assessment of Hormonal Function

3 Liver Function

Anatomy

Function

Assessment of Liver Function

4 Renal Function and Acid-Base Metabolism

Anatomy

Function

Assessment of Renal Function

5 Analytical Techniques and Clinical Chemistry

Potentiometric Determination

Spectroscopy

Spectrophotometry

The Measurement of Osmolality

Immunological Techniques

Chromatographie Separation

Protein Electrophoresis

Radioisotope Technique

6 Basic Principles of Laboratory Investigations

Bilirubin

Calcium

Cholesterol

Creatine and Creatinine

Drugs and Poisons

Enzyme Determination

Glucose

Hormones

Phosphate

Proteins

Renal Calculi

Triglycerides

Urea

7 Management in Clinical Chemistry

The Maintenance of Equipment And Supplies

Ergonomics

Safety

Confidence in Chemical Analysis

Work Simplification and Mechanization

The Introduction of New Methods

References

Index


About the Author

Derek A. Woodrow

