Introduction to Clinical Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Clinical Chemistry presents the physiological background for a number of investigations. It discusses the principles and analytical techniques in clinical chemistry. It addresses the basic understanding of chemical pathology. Some of the topics covered in the book are basic principles of metabolic chemistry; disorders of carbohydrate metabolism; nitrogen metabolism; inborn errors of metabolism; chemical endocrinology; assessment of hormonal function; liver function; the formation of bile; and the synthesis and metabolism of amino acids and protein. The storage of carbohydrates and removal of toxic substances from the body are covered. The assessment of liver function is discussed. The text describes the renal function and acid-base metabolism. A study of the renal tubular reabsorption and excretion is presented. A chapter is devoted to the hydrogen ion concentration and analytical techniques in potentiometric determination. Another section focuses on the measurement of osmolality. The book can provide useful information to scientists, physicists, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Principles of Metabolic Biochemistry
Carbohydrate Metabolism
Lipid Metabolism
Nitrogen Metabolism
2 Chemical Endocrinology
Introduction
The Pituitary
The Thyroid
The Parathyroid Glands
The Pancreas
The Adrenal (Suprarenal) Glands
The Testes
The Ovaries
Gastrointestinal Hormones
Assessment of Hormonal Function
3 Liver Function
Anatomy
Function
Assessment of Liver Function
4 Renal Function and Acid-Base Metabolism
Anatomy
Function
Assessment of Renal Function
5 Analytical Techniques and Clinical Chemistry
Potentiometric Determination
Spectroscopy
Spectrophotometry
The Measurement of Osmolality
Immunological Techniques
Chromatographie Separation
Protein Electrophoresis
Radioisotope Technique
6 Basic Principles of Laboratory Investigations
Bilirubin
Calcium
Cholesterol
Creatine and Creatinine
Drugs and Poisons
Enzyme Determination
Glucose
Hormones
Phosphate
Proteins
Renal Calculi
Triglycerides
Urea
7 Management in Clinical Chemistry
The Maintenance of Equipment And Supplies
Ergonomics
Safety
Confidence in Chemical Analysis
Work Simplification and Mechanization
The Introduction of New Methods
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 11th August 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182599