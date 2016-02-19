Introduction to Chemistry
1st Edition
Introduction to Chemistry is a 26-chapter introductory textbook in general chemistry.
This book deals first with the atoms and the arithmetic and energetics of their combination into molecules. The subsequent chapters consider the nature of the interactions among atoms or the so-called chemical bonding. This topic is followed by discussions on the nature of intermolecular forces and the states of matter. This text further explores the statistics and dynamics of chemistry, including the study of equilibrium and kinetics. Other chapters cover the aspects of ionic equilibrium, acids and bases, and galvanic cells. The concluding chapters focus on a descriptive study of chemistry, such as the representative and transition elements, organic and nuclear chemistry, metals, polymers, and biochemistry.
Teachers and undergraduate chemistry students will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1.1 General and Historical
1.2 Definitions of Some Chemical Terms
1.3 The Purity of Compounds
1.4 Chemical Symbols, Formulas, and Equations
2 Electronic Structures of Atoms
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Quantization of Electricity
2.3 The Positive Ions (Positive Rays)
2.4 The Rutherford-Bohr Nuclear Theory of the Atom
2.5 The Nature of Light
2.6 Spectra of Elements
2.7 Quantization of the Energy of an Electron Associated with a Nucleus
2.8 Modification of the Bohr Theory
2.9 The Electron—How Shall We Think About It?
2.10 The Distribution of Electrons in Quantum Levels
2.11 The Energies of the Quantum Levels
2.12 Electron Spin
2.13 Aufbau
2.14 What Do The Quantum Numbers Represent?
2.15 Representations of the Shapes of Atomic Orbitals
2.16 Paramagnetism
3 Chemical Periodicity
3.1 Formulas and Valence
3.2 Nomenclature
3.3 Chemical Periodicity before Mendeleev
3.4 Mendeleev; Meyer
3.5 The Periodic Law and the Periodic Table. Types of Elements
3.6 The Periodicity of Chemical Properties
3.7 Atomic Structure and Periodic Properties of Atoms
4 Atomic and Molecular Weights. The Mole
4.1 The Law of Conservation of Matter
4.2 The Law of Definite Proportions
4.3 The Atomic Theory
4.4 The Law of Combining Volumes; The Avogadro Hypothesis
4.5 Approximate Molecular Weights of Gases. The Mole
4.6 Atomic Weights from Molecular Weights; The Cannizzaro Method
4.7 Molecular Formulas
4.8 Empirical Formulas; Ionic Solids
4.9 Mass Spectroscopy; Isotopes; Accurate Atomic Weights
5 Stoichiometry—The Arithmetic of Chemistry
5.1 Chemical Equations
5.2 Quantitative information from Chemical Equations
5.3 Conversion and Selectivity (Yield)
6 The First Law of Thermodynamics; Thermochemistry
6.1 Conservation of Energy
6.2 The First Law of Thermodynamics
6.3 Thermochemistry
6.4 Hess’s Law
6.5 Bond Dissociation Energy
6.6 The Interconvertibility of Matter and Energy
7 Types of Chemical Bonds
7.1 Introduction
7.2 What Type of Attractive Forces Hold Atoms Together in Chemical Bonds?
7.3 Lewis Symbols
7.4 The Ionic Bond
7.5 The Covalent Bond
7.6 The Multiple Bonds
7.7 Properties of Ionic and Covalent Compounds
7.8 Polar Covalent Bonds; Electronegativity
7.9 Exceptions to the Octet Rule
7.10 Formal Charge and Oxidation Number
7.11 Periodicity of Chemical Bonding
8 The Covalent Bond
8.1 The Molecular Orbital
8.2 Sigma (σ) Bonds and P1 (π) Bonds
8.3 Binary Covalent Molecules and Ions
8.4 Hybridization of Atomic Orbitals
8.5 Multiply Bonded Molecules
8.6 Hybrid Orbital Number
8.7 Relative Energy Levels of the s-p Type of Hybrid Orbital
8.8 Resonance and Delocalized p Electrons
9 The Shapes and Symmetry of Molecules
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybridization of Orbitals of Atoms with more than an Octet of Valence Electrons
9.3 Principal Factors Determining Molecular Shape
9.4 Principal Effect of a Lone Pair of Electrons
9.5 Molecules whose Central Atoms use Unhybridized p Orbitals
9.6 Shapes of Multiple-Bonded Molecules
9.7 Molecular Symmetry
9.8 Molecular Dissymmetry
10 Intermolecular Forces
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dipole-Dipole Interaction
10.3 Ion-Dipole Attractions
10.4 Hydrogen Bonding
10.5 London Forces
10.6 London Forces and Molecular Shape
11 Gases
11.1 The States of Aggregation of Molecules in Matter
11.2 The Properties of Gases
11.3 Boyle’s Law
11.4 The Law of Charles and Gay-Lussac; Absolute Temperature
11.5 Avogadro’s Law
11.6 The Gas Law; The Mole; Gas Densities
11.7 Dalton’s Law of Partial Pressures
11.8 The Pressure of a Gas Confined by a Liquid
11.9 Gas Volume Corrections in Stoichiometry
11.10 Ideal Gases. The Kinetic Molecular Hypothesis
11.11 Deviations from Ideal Behavior
12 Aggregated States of Matter
12.1 Crystalline Solids; Methods of investigation
12.2 The Space Lattice; The Unit Cell
12.3 The Tetrahedron; The Octahedron
12.4 Liquids; Glasses
12.5 Changes of State
12.6 Spontaneous Change; Entropy
12.7 Liquid-Gas Interconversion; Vapor Pressure
12.8 Critical Constants
12.9 Boiling, Melting, and Freezing Points
12.10 Colloids; Adsorbents
13 Solutions
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Liquid Solutions
13.3 Saturation: Gases in Liquids
13.4 Saturation: Solids in Liquids or Liquids in Liquids
13.5 Dependence of Solubility on Temperature
13.6 Supersaturation
13.7 Solubility and Molecular Structure
13.8 Detergency
13.9 Solid Solutions
13.10 Measures of Composition for Solutions
13.11 Vapor Pressures of Solutions; Raoult’s Law
13.12 Vapor Pressure Depression
13.13 Boiling-Point Elevation and Freezing-Point Depression
13.14 Determination of Molecular Weights
14 Chemical Equilibrium
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Equilibrium in Gases; The Equilibrium Constant
14.3 Change of K with Form of Equation
14.4 Combination of Equilibria
14.5 Principle of Le Chatelier
14.6 Heterogeneous Equilibrium
14.7 Equilibrium in Solutions
14.8 Equilibrium Calculations
15 Ionic Solutions
15.1 Electrical Conductance
15.2 Colligative Properties of Solutions of Electrolytes
15.3 Ionic Conduction
15.4 Solvation of Ions
15.5 Covalent Electrolytes
15.6 Net Ionic Equations
15.7 Balancing Oxidation-Reduction Equations by the Ion-Electron Method
15.8 Electrode Processes
15.9 Electrolysis of Fused Salts
15.10 Faraday’s Laws
15.11 Strong Electrolytes
15.12 Conductances of individual Ions
15.13 Weak Electrolytes
15.14 Degree of Dissociation
16 Galvanic Cells and the Driving Force of Chemical Reactions
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Electricity from a Chemical Reaction
16.3 A Galvanic Cell with One Solution
16.4 Electrical Work; Electromotive Force
16.5 Measurement of Electromotive Force
16.6 Free Energy and Entropy
16.7 Salt Bridges; Conventional Notation for Cells
16.8 The Effect of Concentration on EMF; Nernst Equation
16.9 Half-Cell Potentials; The Hydrogen Half-Cell
16.10 EMF, K, and ∆g
16.11 Predicting the Direction of a Reaction
16.12 Strengths of Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
16.13 Some Practical Cells
16.14 Corrosion
17 Acids and Bases
17.1 Early Definitions
17.2 Brönsted-Lowry Concept of Acid-Base Reactions
17.3 Amproterism; Autoprotolysis (Self-Ionization)
17.4 Types of Protolytic Reaction
17.5 Lewis Acid-Base Concept
17.6 Some Examples of Lewis Acids
17.7 Industrial Applications of Acid-Base Reactions
17.8 Preparation of Acids
18 Calculations of Ionic Equilibrium
18.1 The Ionization of Water
18.2 pH and pOH
18.3 Acidic, Basic, and Neutral Solutions
18.4 Ionization of Weak Acids
18.5 Ionization of Weak Bases
18.6 Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
18.7 Polyprotic Acids
18.8 Weak Acid (or Base) in the Presence of Strong Acid (or Base)
18.9 Buffer Solutions
18.10 Indicators and Titration
18.11 Solubility Product
18.12 Effect of ph on Solubility
18.13 Complex Ions
19 Chemical Kinetics
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Conditions Affecting Reaction Rates
19.3 Theory of Reaction Rates
19.4 Mechanism of Reaction from Rate Equation
19.5 Chain Mechanism
20 The Chemistry of the Representative Elements
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Allotropy and Periodicity
20.3 Reactivity of Hydrides
20.4 The Periodicity of Properties of the Oxides
20.5 Structure of Oxyanions
20.6 The Chemistry of Some Common Oxides and Oxyanions
20.7 Peroxides
20.8 Periodicity of Properties of the Halides; Differences in Oxidation States
20.9 Properties of Sulfides
20.10 Compounds of Noble Gases
21 The Chemistry of the Transition Elements
21.1 Definition; Groups and Triads
21.2 Metallic Behavior
21.3 Oxidation States and Bonding
21.4 Color
21.5 Interstitial Compounds
21.6 Oxides and Oxyions
21.7 Complex Formation
21.8 Coordination Number or Ligancy
21.9 Werner’s Coordination Theory
21.10 Coordination Number and Shape
21.11 Bonding in Transition Metal Complexes
21.12 Crystal Field Theory
21.13 Carbonyl Complexes
21.14 Geometrical Isomerism
21.15 Stability of Complex Tons
22 Organic Chemistry
22.1 What Is Organic Chemistry?
22.2 The Bonding of Carbon
22.3 Alkane Hydrocarbons; Isomerism and Homology
22.4 The Shapes of Alkane Molecules. Conformation
22.5 Chemical Properties of the Alkanes
22.6 Alkenes and Alkynes; Unsaturated Hydrocarbons; Geometrical Isomerism
22.7 Cycloalkanes
22.8 Dienes; Benzene and Aromatic Compounds
22.9 Functional Group Derivatives
22.10 Reactions of Covalent Bonds
22.11 Decomposition
22.12 Displacement or Substitution Reactions
22.13 Rearrangements
23 Metals and Metallurgy
23.1 The Properties of Metals
23.2 The Metallic Bond; The Band Theory of Metals
23.3 Metallic Properties in Terms of the Band Theory
23.4 Insulators and Semiconductors
23.5 Sources of Metals
23.6 The Winning of Metals from Ores: General Considerations
23.7 Preliminary Physical Treatment
23.8 Physical Concentration
23.9 Chemical Leaching
23.10 Roasting
23.11 Reduction
23.12 Electrometallurgy
23.13 Refining; Electrolytic Methods
23.14 Refining; Nonelectrolytic Methods
24 Nuclear Chemistry
24.1 Radioactivity
24.2 Nuclear Energy
24.3 The Stability of Nuclei
24.4 Nuclear Reactions
24.5 Rate of Radioactive Decay Processes; Half-Life
24.6 Radiochemistry
25 Polymers
25.1 Background and Definitions
25.2 The Decomposition of Natural High Polymers; Monomeric Units (MERS)
25.3 The Production of Synthetic High Polymers; C-Polymerization
25.4 A-Polymerization
25.5 The Orientation of Monomeric Units in Macromolecules
25.6 Crystallinity of Polymers
25.7 Ionic Polymers
25.8 Properties of Polymers
26 Biochemistry
26.1 Introduction
26.2 The Hole of the Cell
26.3 Biochemicals
26.4 Biochemical Processes in the Cell
26.5 Epilogue
Appendix 1: Definitions and Review of Physical Concepts
Appendix 2: Review of Some Mathematical Operations
Appendix 3: Nomenclature
Appendix 4: Fundamental Constants
Appendix 5: Vapor Pressure of Water
Appendix 6: Abbreviations
Appendix 7: Logarithms—Natural and Common
Index
