Introduction to CDMA Wireless Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652520, 9780080550404

Introduction to CDMA Wireless Communications

1st Edition

Authors: Mosa Ali Abu-Rgheff
eBook ISBN: 9780080550404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750652520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2007
Page Count: 632
Description

The book gives an in-depth study of the principles of the spread spectrum techniques and their applications in mobile communications. It starts with solid foundations in the digital communications that are essential to unequivocal understanding of the CDMA technology, and guides the reader through the fundamentals and characteristics of cellular CDMA communications.

Features include:

  • A very clear and thorough description of the principles and applications of spread spectrum techniques in multi-user mobile communications.
  • Matlab-based worked examples, exercises and practical sessions to clearly explain the theoretical concepts.
  • An easy-to-read explanation of the air interface standards used in IS-95 A/B, cdma2000, and 3G WCDMA.
  • Clear presentations of the high speed downlink and uplink packet access (HSDPA/HSUPA) techniques used in 3G WCDMA.

The book is a very suitable introduction to the principles of CDMA communications for senior undergraduate and graduate students, as well researchers and engineers in industry who are looking to develop their expertise.

Key Features

Readership

Senior undergraduate and research students, engineers working in industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Development of CDMA wireless communications 1.2 Basic digital communication system 1.3 Sources of noise 1.4 Properties of the probability density functions 1.5 Examples of probability distributions 1.6 Equivalent noise bandwidth 1.7 Linear filtering of white noise 1.8 Narrowband gaussian noise 1.9 Sinusoidal signal plus narrowband noise 1.10 Fourier analysis 1.11 Signals convolution 1.12 Signals deconvolution 1.13 Signal correlation 1.14 Spectral density of discrete signals 1.15 Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction to Digital Communications

2.1 Introduction 2.2 Review of digital transmission theory 2.3 Principles of Matched filtering 2.4 Nyquist pulse shaping: Root-raised cosine filtering 2.5 Channel equalizing 2.6 Digital modulation/demodulation techniques used in CDMA systems 2.7 RAKE receivers 2.8 Channel forward error correction coding 2.9 Shannon channel capacity and Shannon limits 2.10 Ideal communication systems 2.11 Summary

Chapter 3: Fundamentals of Spread Spectrum Techniques

3.1 Historical background 3.2 Benefits of Spread Spectrum 3.3 Principles of spread spectrum communications 3.4 Most common types of spread spectrum systems 3.5 Processing gain 3.6 Correlation functions 3.7 Interference rejection capability 3.8 Performance of spread spectrum systems 3.9 Summary

Chapter 4: Pseudo-Random Code Sequences for Spread Spectrum Systems

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Basic algebra concepts 4.3 Arithmetic of binary polynomials 4.4 Computing elements of GF (2m) 4.5 Binary pseudo-random sequences 4.6 Complex sequences 4.7 Summary

Chapter 5: Time Synchronization of Spread Spectrum Systems

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Code acquisition 5.3 Analysis of serial acquisition system in AWGN channels 5.4 Sequential detection acquisition system 5.5 Matched filter acquisition system 5.6 Effects of frequency errors on the acquisition detector performance 5.7 Code tracking in AWGN channels 5.8 -Dither early-late noncoherent tracking loop 5.9 Time synchronization of spread spectrum systems in mobile fading channels 5.10 Summary

Chapter 6: Cellular Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) Principles

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Wide-band mobile channel 6.3 The cellular CDMA system 6.4 Interface considerations 6.5 Single-user receiver in a multi-user channel 6.6 Improved single-user receivers 6.7 Adaptive single-user receivers 6.8 CDMA system capacity 6.9 Capacity of multiple cell systems 6.10 Effects of power control errors on link capacity 6.11 Call blocking probability on the uplink 6.12 Summary

Chapter 7: Multi-User Detection in CDMA Cellular Radio

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Optimal multi-user CDMA detection 7.3 Linear sub-optimal detectors 7.4 Interference combat detection schemes 7.5 Interference cancellation techniques 7.6 Summary

Chapter 8: CDMA Wireless Communication Standards

8.1 Introduction 8.2 IS-95A standard 8.3 IS-95A forward link channels 8.4 IS-95A forward link channels 8.5 IS-95A mobility issues 8.6 Evolution of IS-95A standards to IS-95B 8.7 CDMA2000 standards 8.8 Wideband CDMA in the Universal Mobile Telecommunication Services 8.9 Physical channels spreading and frame structures 8.10 Forward link physical channels 8.11 Rate matching 8.12 Packet transmission summary 8.13 Physical channels carrier modulation 8.14 Service multiplexing on the reverse link physical channels 8.15 Forward link multiplexing 8.16 Power control in UTRAN FDD 8.17 Mobility procedures in UMTS 8.18 Evolution of WCDMA standard 8.19 High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) 8.20 High Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA)

Appendices

About the Author

Mosa Ali Abu-Rgheff

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Plymouth, U.K.

Ratings and Reviews

