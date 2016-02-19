Introduction to Cane Sugar Technology
Introduction to Cane Sugar Technology provides a concise introduction to sugar technology; more specifically, cane sugar technology up to the production of raw sugar. Being intended originally for use in a post-graduate university course, the book assumes a knowledge of elementary chemical engineering as well as adequate knowledge of chemistry. In the field of sugar manufacture itself, the object of the book is to place more emphasis on aspects which are not adequately covered elsewhere. In accordance with this objective, attention has been concentrated mainly on processes and operation of the factory, and description of equipment is made as brief as possible, with numerous references to other books where more detail is available. The emphasis on operation rather than equipment has also been prompted by observation of quite a few factories in different countries where good equipment is giving less than its proper performance due to inefficient operation and supervision. The book is confined to the raw sugar process, which has been the author's main interest. Refining is discussed only to the extent required to explain refiners' requirements concerning quality of raw sugar.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
Purpose and Scope of the Book
The Cane Sugar Industry
The Manufacturing Process
References
Part I. Milling Station
Chapter 2. Cane Unloading and Conveying
Cane Carrier
Cane Unloading
Feeding Tables and Cross Carriers
Cane Storage
Cane Laundry
References
Chapter 3. Milling Plant
Historical
The Three-Roller Mill
The Milling Tandem
References
Chapter 4. Cane Preparation Plant
Historical
Objects of Cane Preparation
Crushers
Knives
Shredders
References
Chapter 5. Factors Influencing Milling Work
Factors in Crushing
Factors Influencing the Work of Imbibition
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Cane Preparation and Milling Performance
Objects of Cane Preparation
Assessment of Preparation
Tests on Preparation and Mill Performance
Optimum Preparation in Practice
Power Requirements
References
Chapter 7. Mill Settings
Object
Definitions
Methods of Calculating Settings
Setting of Trash Plate
References
Chapter 8. Theory of Extraction and Mill Feeding
Volume Relationships in Milling
Pressure On the Roll Surface
References
Chapter 9. Pressures in Milling
Pressure-Volume Relationship
Pressure from Permeability Considerations
References
Chapter 10. Mill Capacity
Factors Influencing Capacity
Capacity Formula
References
Chapter 11. Power for Milling
Evaluation of Power Requirements
References
Chapter 12. Imbibition
Systems of Imbibition
Mathematical Study of Imbibition
Assessment of Efficiency
Other Considerations
Summary
References
Chapter 13. Cane "Diffusion"
Historical
Modern Diffusion Processes
References
Part II. The Clarification Process
Chapter 14. Juice Screening and Weighing
Juice Screens
Juice Weighing
References
Chapter 15. Clarification Procedure and Reactions
Summary of Process
Historical
Clarification Processes
Lime Defecation
References
Chapter 16. Clarification Plant
Lime Supply and Handling
pH Control
Juice Heaters
Subsiders
References
Chapter 17. Recovery of Sugar from Mud
Decantation
Filter Presses
Continuous Decantation Process
Rotary Vacuum Filters
References
Part III. Evaporation
Chapter 18. Evaporation: General
Historical
General Considerations
Equipment
Vapor Bleeding
Performance of Multiple Effects
References
Chapter 19. Evaporator Calculations
Introduction
Methods of Calculation
Examples
References
Chapter 20. Evaporator Scale
Nature and Formation of Scale
Methods of Scale Removal
Deposits on Steam Side
References
Part IV. The Crystallization Process
Chapter 21. Sugar Boiling
Outline of Process
Crystal Content of Massecuites
Sugar Boiling Principles
Continuous Sugar Boiling
References
Chapter 22. Vacuum Pans
Historical
General Survey
General Description of Pan
Considerations in Pan Design
Circulation in the Pan
Summary
References
Chapter 23. Instruments for Pan Control
Instruments Based on Boiling Point Rise
Conductivity Instruments
Heat Transmission Instruments
Mobility Recorder
Refractomers
References
Chapter 24. Centrifugal Separation
Historical
Batch Machines
Continuous Machines
Summary
References
Chapter 25. Crystallization
Introduction
Types of Crystallizer
Crystallizer Operation
Use of Crystallizers on High Grade Massecuites
References
Chapter 26. Low Grade Massecuites
Important Factors in Low-Grade Work
Exhaustibility Formula
Chemical Theories
Summary
References
Chapter 27. Drying and Storage of Raw Sugar
Sugar Driers
Design of Drier
Storage of Sugar
References
Chapter 28. Refining Qualities of Raw Sugar
The Refining Process
Refining Qualities
References
Part V. Steam Generation and Usage
Chapter 29. Steam Generation
Historical
The Boiler Unit
Auxiliary Heating Surfaces
Boiler Feed Water
References
Chapter 30. Determination of Boiler Efficiency
Boiler Testing
References
Chapter 31. Steam Usage
The Steam Cycle
Calculation of Heat Balance
References
Author Index
Subject Index
