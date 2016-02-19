Introduction to Cane Sugar Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231952, 9781483277974

Introduction to Cane Sugar Technology

1st Edition

Authors: G. H. Jenkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483277974
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Cane Sugar Technology provides a concise introduction to sugar technology; more specifically, cane sugar technology up to the production of raw sugar. Being intended originally for use in a post-graduate university course, the book assumes a knowledge of elementary chemical engineering as well as adequate knowledge of chemistry. In the field of sugar manufacture itself, the object of the book is to place more emphasis on aspects which are not adequately covered elsewhere. In accordance with this objective, attention has been concentrated mainly on processes and operation of the factory, and description of equipment is made as brief as possible, with numerous references to other books where more detail is available. The emphasis on operation rather than equipment has also been prompted by observation of quite a few factories in different countries where good equipment is giving less than its proper performance due to inefficient operation and supervision. The book is confined to the raw sugar process, which has been the author's main interest. Refining is discussed only to the extent required to explain refiners' requirements concerning quality of raw sugar.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

Purpose and Scope of the Book

The Cane Sugar Industry

The Manufacturing Process

References

Part I. Milling Station

Chapter 2. Cane Unloading and Conveying

Cane Carrier

Cane Unloading

Feeding Tables and Cross Carriers

Cane Storage

Cane Laundry

References

Chapter 3. Milling Plant

Historical

The Three-Roller Mill

The Milling Tandem

References

Chapter 4. Cane Preparation Plant

Historical

Objects of Cane Preparation

Crushers

Knives

Shredders

References

Chapter 5. Factors Influencing Milling Work

Factors in Crushing

Factors Influencing the Work of Imbibition

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Cane Preparation and Milling Performance

Objects of Cane Preparation

Assessment of Preparation

Tests on Preparation and Mill Performance

Optimum Preparation in Practice

Power Requirements

References

Chapter 7. Mill Settings

Object

Definitions

Methods of Calculating Settings

Setting of Trash Plate

References

Chapter 8. Theory of Extraction and Mill Feeding

Volume Relationships in Milling

Pressure On the Roll Surface

References

Chapter 9. Pressures in Milling

Pressure-Volume Relationship

Pressure from Permeability Considerations

References

Chapter 10. Mill Capacity

Factors Influencing Capacity

Capacity Formula

References

Chapter 11. Power for Milling

Evaluation of Power Requirements

References

Chapter 12. Imbibition

Systems of Imbibition

Mathematical Study of Imbibition

Assessment of Efficiency

Other Considerations

Summary

References

Chapter 13. Cane "Diffusion"

Historical

Modern Diffusion Processes

References

Part II. The Clarification Process

Chapter 14. Juice Screening and Weighing

Juice Screens

Juice Weighing

References

Chapter 15. Clarification Procedure and Reactions

Summary of Process

Historical

Clarification Processes

Lime Defecation

References

Chapter 16. Clarification Plant

Lime Supply and Handling

pH Control

Juice Heaters

Subsiders

References

Chapter 17. Recovery of Sugar from Mud

Decantation

Filter Presses

Continuous Decantation Process

Rotary Vacuum Filters

References

Part III. Evaporation

Chapter 18. Evaporation: General

Historical

General Considerations

Equipment

Vapor Bleeding

Performance of Multiple Effects

References

Chapter 19. Evaporator Calculations

Introduction

Methods of Calculation

Examples

References

Chapter 20. Evaporator Scale

Nature and Formation of Scale

Methods of Scale Removal

Deposits on Steam Side

References

Part IV. The Crystallization Process

Chapter 21. Sugar Boiling

Outline of Process

Crystal Content of Massecuites

Sugar Boiling Principles

Continuous Sugar Boiling

References

Chapter 22. Vacuum Pans

Historical

General Survey

General Description of Pan

Considerations in Pan Design

Circulation in the Pan

Summary

References

Chapter 23. Instruments for Pan Control

Instruments Based on Boiling Point Rise

Conductivity Instruments

Heat Transmission Instruments

Mobility Recorder

Refractomers

References

Chapter 24. Centrifugal Separation

Historical

Batch Machines

Continuous Machines

Summary

References

Chapter 25. Crystallization

Introduction

Types of Crystallizer

Crystallizer Operation

Use of Crystallizers on High Grade Massecuites

References

Chapter 26. Low Grade Massecuites

Important Factors in Low-Grade Work

Exhaustibility Formula

Chemical Theories

Summary

References

Chapter 27. Drying and Storage of Raw Sugar

Sugar Driers

Design of Drier

Storage of Sugar

References

Chapter 28. Refining Qualities of Raw Sugar

The Refining Process

Refining Qualities

References

Part V. Steam Generation and Usage

Chapter 29. Steam Generation

Historical

The Boiler Unit

Auxiliary Heating Surfaces

Boiler Feed Water

References

Chapter 30. Determination of Boiler Efficiency

Boiler Testing

References

Chapter 31. Steam Usage

The Steam Cycle

Calculation of Heat Balance

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483277974

About the Author

G. H. Jenkins

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.