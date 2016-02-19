Introduction to Calculus - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483197593, 9781483222622

Introduction to Calculus, Volume 17

2nd Edition

Editors: A. J. Lohwater
Authors: Kazimierz Kuratowski
eBook ISBN: 9781483222622
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 332
Description

The English edition does not differ essentially from the Polish one. Among the more important supplements I should mention § 6.5 containing elementary information on the notation of mathematical logic. To this supplement I was inclined by the experience of many years. For many students (not for all, perhaps) the notation of definitions of certain notions by means of the logical symbols makes it easier to understand these notions (e.g. the notions of uniform continuity or uniform convergence). Besides that, this supplement is included in the book in such a manner that it can be omitted in  reading the whole book. Among other changes introduced in the English text, I should mention the addition of a number of exercises and problems; in the second English edition, many of them have been collected in the Supplement. I am glad also to mention the simplification of certain proofs, and finally the removal of mistakes which were found in the primary text

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222622

