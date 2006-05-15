Introduction to Cake Filtration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521569, 9780080461595

Introduction to Cake Filtration

1st Edition

Analyses, Experiments and Applications

Authors: Chi Tien
eBook ISBN: 9780080461595
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521569
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th May 2006
Page Count: 292
Description

Introduction to Cake Filtration presents a comprehensive account of cake filtration studies including analyses of cake formation and growth, results of filtration experiments and data interpretation, measurements and determinations of filtercake properties, and incorporation of cake filtration theories to the analysis of several solid fluid separation processes. It aims at providing the necessary information to prepare people planning to undertake cake filtration work beyond the elementary level. In particular, it is hoped that this book will be helpful to individuals who are interested in cake filtration research and development quickly on track.

This volume on cake filtration consists of three main parts: analyses of cake formation and growth, filtration experiments and cake property measurements, and the incorporation of cake filtration theory to the analysis of fluid-particle separation process. It is intended to introduce engineers and engineering students to the subject opf cake filtration at an advanced level and to provide useful information to practicing engineers interested in the design and development of cake filtration systems.

Key Features

· Provides a thorough survey of previous work on cake filtration analysis to gain a basic understanding of the current status of research · Discusses in detail the methods used to determine filter cake properties to obtain practically useful information · Contains outlines of several important but unsolved issues in cake filtration and solid-fluid separation

Readership

-Researchers in chemical, process, environmental, and bioprocessing engineering
-Graduate students in engineering
-Practicing engineers in chemical, filter, and pharmaceutical companies

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Part I. Analysis Chapter 2. The Conventional Theory of Cake Filtration
Chapter 3. Analysis of Cake Filtration: Solutions of the Volume-Averaged Continuity Equations
Chapter 4. Cake Filtration as a Diffusion Process
Chapter 5. Simulation of Cake Formation and Growth

Part II. Experiments and Measurements Chapter 6. Cake Filtration Experiments
Chapter 7. Cake Property Measurements

Part III. Applications and Extension of Cake Filtration Theories Chapter 8. Incorporation of Cake Filtration
Principles to the Analysis Solid-Fluid Separation Processes

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080461595
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521569

About the Author

Chi Tien

Chi Tien (BSc., National Taiwan University, 1952; MSc., 1954; PhD., Northwestern University, 1958) is professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Syracuse University. During his teaching career, Professor Tien also taught at the University of Tulsa, University of Windsor, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University. In addition, he had visiting appointments with University of Leeds, Karlsruhe University, and University of Duisburg-Essen. For over 60 years, Professor Tien has been actively engaged in fluid/particle separation and adsorption research and has published widely. He authored and coauthored a number of books including Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 1st Ed. (Butterworths), Adsorption Calculations and Modeling (Butterworths-Heinemann), Kinetics of Metal Ion Adsorption from Aqueous Solutions: Models, Algorithms, and Applications (with S. Yiacoumi, Kluwer Academic Publisher), Introduction to Cake Filtration: Analyses, Experiments, and Applications (Elsevier), Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 2nd Ed. (with B. V. Ramaro, Elsevier), and Principles of Filtration (Elsevier).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

