Introduction to Cake Filtration
1st Edition
Analyses, Experiments and Applications
Description
Introduction to Cake Filtration presents a comprehensive account of cake filtration studies including analyses of cake formation and growth, results of filtration experiments and data interpretation, measurements and determinations of filtercake properties, and incorporation of cake filtration theories to the analysis of several solid fluid separation processes. It aims at providing the necessary information to prepare people planning to undertake cake filtration work beyond the elementary level. In particular, it is hoped that this book will be helpful to individuals who are interested in cake filtration research and development quickly on track.
This volume on cake filtration consists of three main parts: analyses of cake formation and growth, filtration experiments and cake property measurements, and the incorporation of cake filtration theory to the analysis of fluid-particle separation process. It is intended to introduce engineers and engineering students to the subject opf cake filtration at an advanced level and to provide useful information to practicing engineers interested in the design and development of cake filtration systems.
Key Features
· Provides a thorough survey of previous work on cake filtration analysis to gain a basic understanding of the current status of research · Discusses in detail the methods used to determine filter cake properties to obtain practically useful information · Contains outlines of several important but unsolved issues in cake filtration and solid-fluid separation
Readership
-Researchers in chemical, process, environmental, and bioprocessing engineering
-Graduate students in engineering
-Practicing engineers in chemical, filter, and pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Part I. Analysis
Chapter 2. The Conventional Theory of Cake Filtration
Chapter 3. Analysis of Cake Filtration: Solutions of the Volume-Averaged Continuity Equations
Chapter 4. Cake Filtration as a Diffusion Process
Chapter 5. Simulation of Cake Formation and Growth
Part II. Experiments and Measurements
Chapter 6. Cake Filtration Experiments
Chapter 7. Cake Property Measurements
Part III. Applications and Extension of Cake Filtration Theories
Chapter 8. Incorporation of Cake Filtration
Principles to the Analysis Solid-Fluid Separation Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 15th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461595
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521569
About the Author
Chi Tien
Chi Tien (BSc., National Taiwan University, 1952; MSc., 1954; PhD., Northwestern University, 1958) is professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Syracuse University. During his teaching career, Professor Tien also taught at the University of Tulsa, University of Windsor, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University. In addition, he had visiting appointments with University of Leeds, Karlsruhe University, and University of Duisburg-Essen. For over 60 years, Professor Tien has been actively engaged in fluid/particle separation and adsorption research and has published widely. He authored and coauthored a number of books including Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 1st Ed. (Butterworths), Adsorption Calculations and Modeling (Butterworths-Heinemann), Kinetics of Metal Ion Adsorption from Aqueous Solutions: Models, Algorithms, and Applications (with S. Yiacoumi, Kluwer Academic Publisher), Introduction to Cake Filtration: Analyses, Experiments, and Applications (Elsevier), Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 2nd Ed. (with B. V. Ramaro, Elsevier), and Principles of Filtration (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA