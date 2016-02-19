Introduction to Bond Graphs and their Applications
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Bond Graphs and Their Applications is an introductory text on bond graphs and their applications in the field of engineering. The applications of bond graphs in mechanical engineering and design, fluid mechanics, electronic data processing, and thermal and thermodynamic systems are discussed.
This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins by comparing the different kinds of graphs, diagrams, and models before turning to the fundamentals of bond graphs. The next chapter introduces the reader to the systematic application of bond graphs in mechanical engineering and design; fluid power engineering (sometimes called oil hydraulics); electrotechnique and electronics; and thermodynamics. The use of bond graphs in automatic computer programming with the ENPORT program is also described. The final chapter is devoted to inertia and resistance fields; linear two-ports in different causalities; thermodynamics of flow processes; electromechanical components; systems with distributed parameters; and force and velocity as effort or flow. This monograph is intended primarily for all engineers interested in representing simple or complex engineering systems and should also be of value to students in the different engineering disciplines, mechanics, fluid mechanics, and electronics with electromechanical power conversion or thermodynamics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Diagrams, Models, and Simulation
1.1. Graphs and Diagrams as Representations of Engineering Systems
1.2. Models for Technical Systems
1.3. Block Diagrams of Control Engineering and Their Inversion
1.4. Circuits and Equivalent Circuits
Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Bond Graphs
2.1. Bond Graphs with Words for Components
2.2. Standard Elements of Bond Graphs
2.3. Augmentation of Bond Graphs
2.4. Transformation and Simplification of Bond Graphs
2.5. Additional Topics
Chapter 3. Applications from Mechanical Engineering and Design
3.1. Simple Installations
3.2. Bond Graphs of Mechanical Drives
3.3. Moving Reference Points and Planetary Gear-Reducers
3.4. Perturbations, Losses, and Efficiencies
3.5. Couplings and Transmissions
Chapter 4. Fluid Mechanical Applications
4.1. Hydrostatic Energy Transport
4.2. Hydrostatic Bearings
4.3. Hydrostatic Control Systems and Drives
4.4. One-Ports in Fluid Power Engineering
Chapter 5. Electronics and Electromechanical Power Conversion
5.1. Electric Drive Motors
5.2. Bond Graphs for Electric Circuits
5.3. Electromechanical Signal Transducers
5.4. Additional Observations on Energy-Storing Transducers
Chapter 6. Thermal and Thermodynamic Systems
6.1. Thermal Charge and Conversion Engines
6.2. Matter as C-Field
6.3. Generation of Thermal Charge
6.4. Thermal Energy Conduction and Convection
Chapter 7. Bond Graphs and Electronic Data Processing
7.1. Fundamentals of Systems Simulation
7.2. Manual Formulation of State Space Equations
7.3. The ENPORT Program
Chapter 8. Selected Questions
8.1. Inertia and Resistance Fields
8.2. Linear Two-Ports in Different Causalities
8.3. Thermodynamics of Flow Processes
8.4. Electromechanical Components
8.5. Systems with Distributed Parameters
8.6. Force and Velocity as Effort or Flow
Appendix: Short Table of the Most Important Symbols
Glossary of Frequent Terms in English, French, and German
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137605