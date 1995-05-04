Introduction to Biostatistics
1st Edition
A Guide to Design, Analysis and Discovery.
Description
The Biostatistics course is often found in the schools of public Health, medical schools, and, occasionally, in statistics and biology departments. The population of students in these courses is a diverse one, with varying preparedness. The book assumes the reader has at least two years of high school algebra, but no previous exposure to statistics is required. Written for individuals who might be fearful of mathematics, this book minimizes the technical difficulties and emphasizes the importance of statistics in scientific investigation. An understanding of underlying design and analysis is stressed. The limitations of the research, design and analytical techniques are discussed, allowing the reader to accurately interpret results. Real data, both processed and raw, are used extensively in examples and exercises. Statistical computing packages - MINITAB, SAS and Stata - are integrated. The use of the computer and software allows a sharper focus on the concepts, letting the computer do the necessary number-crunching.
Key Features
- Emphasizes underlying statistical concepts more than competing texts
- Focuses on experimental design and analysis, at an elementary level
- Includes an introduction to linear correlation and regression
- Statistics are central: probability is downplayed
- Presents life tables and survival analysis
- Appendix with solutions to many exercises
- Special instructor's manual with solution to all exercises
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals in medicine and the health sciences, representing a diverse population with a range of backgrounds.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Data and Numbers. Sampling. Descriptive Tools. Probability and Life Tables. Probability Distributions. Interval Estimation. Designed Experiments. Test of Hypothesis. Nonparametric Tests. Analysis of Categorical Data. Analysis of Survival Data. Test of Hypotheses Based on the Normal Distribution. Analysis of Variance. Linear and Logistic Regression. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 567
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 4th May 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296746
About the Author
Ronald Forthofer
Affiliations and Expertise
Boulder County, Colorado, U.S.A.
Eun Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health Science University, Portland, U.S.A.