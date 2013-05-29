Introduction to Biological and Small Molecule Drug Research and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123971760, 9780123977700

Introduction to Biological and Small Molecule Drug Research and Development

1st Edition

Theory and Case Studies

Editors: C. Ganellin Roy Jefferis Stanley Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780123977700
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123971760
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th May 2013
Page Count: 472
Description

Introduction to Biological and Small Molecule Drug Research and Development provides, for the first time, an introduction to the science behind successful pharmaceutical research and development programs. The book explains basic principles, then compares and contrasts approaches to both biopharmaceuticals (proteins) and small molecule drugs, presenting an overview of the business and management issues of these approaches. The latter part of the book provides carefully selected real-life case studies illustrating how the theory presented in the first part of the book is actually put into practice. Studies include Herceptin/T-DM1, erythropoietin (Epogen/Eprex/NeoRecormon), anti-HIV protease inhibitor Darunavir, and more.

Introduction to Biological and Small Molecule Drug Research and Development is intended for late-stage undergraduates or postgraduates studying chemistry (at the biology interface), biochemistry, medicine, pharmacy, medicine, or allied subjects. The book is also useful in a wide variety of science degree courses, in post-graduate taught material (Masters and PhD), and as basic background reading for scientists in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • For the first time, the fundamental scientific principles of biopharmaceuticals and small molecule chemotherapeutics are discussed side-by-side at a basic level
  • Edited by three senior scientists with over 100 years of experience in drug research who have compiled the best scientific comparison of small molecule and biopharmaceuticals approaches to new drugs
  • Illustrated with key examples of important drugs that exemplify the basic principles of pharmaceutical drug research and development

Readership

undergraduate / postgraduate scientists who wish to understand or who are working on drug discovery or starting their careers in the biotech, medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical industry and corporates

Table of Contents

  1. 'Introduction to Enzymes, Receptors and Small Molecule Drugs'
    2. Proteins: Structure and Function                                                                    
    3. The Drug Discovery Process – from Target Selection to Candidate             
    4. Introduction to Biopharmaceuticals                    
    5. Similarities and Differences in the Discovery, Development and Use of Biopharmaceuticals versus Small Molecule Drugs                                                                                          
    6. 'Approaching the Same...Treatment of Diabetes
    7. The Structure and Business of Bio/pharmaceutical Companies including the Management of Risks and Resources
    8. Gefitinib 
    9. Herceptin/T-DM1
    10. Erythropoietin (Epogen/Eprex/NeoRecormon)
    11. Lysosomal Storage diseases
    12. Steroids for HRT
    13. Anti-HIV protease inhibitor Darunavir 
    14. Anti-TNF Agents Remicade/Humira/Enbrel/Cimzia
    15. The Cholesterol Lowering Drug - Ezetimibe

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123977700
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123971760

About the Editor

C. Ganellin

Roy Jefferis

Stanley Roberts

Reviews

"This book covers all important aspects of modern drug development for small molecules and biologics…I very much enjoyed reading this book. I learned a lot myself and will use it in my Medicinal Chemistry class. I would strongly recommend it to anyone who is interested in drug development and not a professional in this field." --ChemMedChem.org, April 2014

"Pharmacologists, pharmacists, and medical chemists review recent research and the current status of developing drugs from proteins, a practice that began with the advent of protein chemistry and genetic engineering during the 1990s." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

"From the perspective of the world's leading experts in the field of drug discovery, this book is the first to bridge the fundamental principles of drug discovery gained from developing small molecules with the newer approaches of developing peptide/protein biopharmaceuticals as therapeutic entities…I highly recommend this book to anyone who has a role in the drug discovery process." --Doody.com, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

