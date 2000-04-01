Introduction to Banach Spaces and their Geometry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: B. Beauzamy
eBook ISBN: 9780080871790
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 307
Details
- No. of pages:
- 307
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871790
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
B. Beauzamy Series Volume Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.