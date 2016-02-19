Introduction to Applied Probability
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Applied Probability provides a basis for an intelligent application of probability ideas to a wide variety of phenomena for which it is suitable. It is intended as a tool for learning and seeks to point out and emphasize significant facts and interpretations which are frequently overlooked or confused by the beginner.
The book covers more than enough material for a one semester course, enhancing the value of the book as a reference for the student. Notable features of the book are: the systematic handling of combinations of events (Section 3-5); extensive use of the mass concept as an aid to visualization; an unusually careful treatment of conditional probability, independence, and conditional independence (Section 6-4); the resulting clarification facilitates the formulation of many applied problems; the emphasis on events determined by random variables, which gives unity and clarity to many topics important for interpretation; and the utilization of the indicator function, both as a tool for dealing with events and as a notational device in the handling of random variables.
Students of mathematics, engineering, biological and physical sciences will find the text highly useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I. Introduction
Chapter 1. An Approach to Probability
Introduction
1-1. Classical Probability
1-2. Toward a More General Theory
Chapter 2. Some Elementary Strategies of Counting
Introduction
2-1. Basic Principles
2-2. Arrangements
2-3. Binomial Coefficients
2-4. Verification of the Formulas for Arrangements
2-5. A Formal Representation of the Arrangement Problem
2-6. An Occupancy Problem Equivalent to the Arrangement Problem
2-7. Some Problems Utilizing Elementary Arrangements and Occupancy Situations as Component Operations
Problems
Part II. Basic Probability Model
Chapter 3. Sets and Events
Introduction
3-1. A Well-Defined Trial and Its Possible Outcomes
3-2. Events and the Occurrence of Events
3-3. Special Events and Compound Events
3-4. Classes of Events
3-5. Techniques for Handling Events
Problems
Chapter 4. A Probability System
Introduction
4-1. Requirements for a Formal Probability System
4-2. Basic Properties of a Probability System
4-3. Derived Properties of the Probability System
4-4. A Physical Analogy: Probability as Mass
4-5. Probability Mass Assignment on a Discrete Basic Space
4-6. On the Determination of Probabilities
4-7. Supplementary Examples
Problems
Chapter 5. Conditional Probability
Introduction
5-1. Conditioning and the Assignment of Probabilities
5-2. Some Properties of Conditional Probability
5-3. Supplementary Examples
5-4. Repeated Conditioning
5-5. Some Patterns of Inference
Problems
Chapter 6. Independence in Probability Theory
Introduction
6-1. The Defining Condition
6-2. Some Elementary Properties
6-3. Independent Classes of Events
6-4. Conditional Independence
6-5. Supplementary Examples
Problems
Chapter 7. Composite Trials and Sequences of Events
Introduction
7-1. Composite Trials
7-2. Repeated Trials
7-3. Bernoulli Trials
7-4. Sequences of Events
Problems
Part III. Random Variables
Chapter 8. Random Variables
Introduction
8-1. The Random Variable as a Function
8-2. Functions as Mappings
8-3. Events Determined by a Random Variable
8-4. The Indicator Function
8-5. Discrete Random Variables
8-6. Mappings and Inverse Images for Simple Random Variables
8-7. Mappings and Mass Transfer
8-8. Approximation by Simple Random Variables
Problems
Chapter 9. Distribution and Density Functions
Introduction
9-1. Some Introductory Examples
9-2. The Probability Distribution Function
9-3. Probability Mass and Density Functions
9-4. Additional Examples of Probability Mass Distributions
Problems
Chapter 10. Joint Probability Distributions
Introduction
10-1. Joint Mappings
10-2. Joint Distributions
10-3. Marginal Distributions
10-4. Properties of Joint Distribution Functions
10-5. Mass and Density Functions
10-6. Mixed Distributions
Problems
Chapter 11 Independence of Random Variables
Introduction
11-1. Definition and Examples
11-2. Independence and Probability Mass Distributions
11-3. A Simpler Condition for Independence
11-4. Independence Conditions for Distribution and Density Functions
Problems
Chapter 12. Functions of Random Variables
Introduction
12-1. Examples and Definition
12-2. Distribution and Mapping for a Function of a Single Random Variable
12-3. Functions of Two Random Variables
12-4. Independence of Functions of Random Variables
Problems
Part IV. Mathematical Expectation
Chapter 13. Mathematical Expectation and Mean Value
Introduction
13-1. The Concept
13-2. Fundamental Formulas
13-3. A Mechanical Interpretation
13-4. The Mean Value
13-5. Some General Properties
Problems
Chapter 14. Variance and Other Movements
Introduction
14-1. Definition and Interpretation of Variance
14-2. Some Properties of Variance
14-3. Variance for Some Common Distributions
14-4. Other Moments
14-5. Moment-Generating Function and Characteristic Function
14-6. Some Common Distributions
Problems
Chapter 15. Correlation and Covariance
Introduction
15-1. Joint Distributions for Centered and Standardized Random Variables
15-2. Characterization of the Joint Distributions
15-3. Covariance and the Correlation Coefficient
15-4. Linear Regression
15-5. Additional Interpretations of p
15-6. Linear Transformations of Uncorrelated Random Variables
Problems
Chapter 16. Conditional Expectation
Introduction
16-1. Averaging Over a Conditioning Event
16-2. A Conditioning Event Determined by a Second Random Variable
16-3. Averaging Over a Partition of an Event
16-4. Conditioning by a Discrete Random Variable
16-5. Conditioning by a Continuous Random Variable
16-6. Some Properties of Conditional Expectation
16-7. Regression Theory
16-8. Estimating a Probability
Problems
Part V. Sequences Of Random Variables
Chapter 17. Sequences of Random Variables
Introduction
17-1. Composite Trials
17-2. The Multinomial Distribution
17-3. The Law of Large Numbers
17-4. The Strong Law of Large Numbers
17-5. The Central Limit Theorem
17-6. Applications to Statistics
Problems
Chapter 18. Constant Markov Chains
Introduction
18-1. Definitions and an Introductory Example
18-2. Some Examples of Markov Chains
18-3. Transition Diagrams and Accessibility of States
18-4. Recurrence and Periodicity
18-5. Some Results for Irreducible Chains
Problems
Appendix A. Numerical Tables
A-1. Factorials and Their Logarithms
A-2. The Exponential Function
A-3. Binomial Coefficients
A-4. The Summed Binomial Distribution
A-5. Standardized Normal Distribution Function
Appendix B. Some Mathematical Aids
B-1. Binary Representation of Numbers
B-2. Geometric Series
B-3. Extended Binomial Coefficient
B-4. Gamma Function
B-5. Beta Function
B-6. Matrices
Selected References
Selected Answers and Hints
Index of Symbols and Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277202