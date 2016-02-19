Introduction to Animal Physiology and Physiological Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080117225, 9781483149202

Introduction to Animal Physiology and Physiological Genetics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: E. M. Pantelouris
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483149202
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 508
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Description

Introduction to Animal Physiology and Physiological Genetics, deals with topics on physiological measurement, comparisons, and analysis of the role of genotypes. This book emphasizes two aspects — the changes of physiological patterns in the course of development and the wide variation that can be found within a species.
The text discusses the response mechanisms of living organisms from nerve impulses, chemical sense, muscle reaction, and includes some studies made on brain function. The effects of nutrition and energy such as the intake of food, water, oxygen, and the calculation of basic metabolic rates are explained. The book then discusses the role of the internal environment and that of the interstitial body fluid in the higher animals. The discussion covers blood circulation, cardiac cycle, and a special section on the function of the heartbeat in the spider Limulus showing that stimulation of the abdominal ganglia increases the heartbeats. The text also considers significant concepts of physiological genetics, and then explains asexual and sexual reproduction, the sex hormones of invertebrates, and the use of stimulants for animal production. The physiological differences between species are examined, but more particularly on the reservoir of genetic diversity, where differences abound between families and offspring. One research made in molecular biology concludes that genes are responsible for regulating the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Molecular biologists, general biologists, zoologists, and microbiologists will find the articles in this collection invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Response Mechanisms

1. Simple Types of Response

2. The Conduction of Nerve Impulses

3. Humoral Transmission of Nerve Impulses

4. Muscle

5. Chemical Sense

6. Cutaneous and Muscle Receptors

7. Gravity Receptors

8. Hearing

9. Light Perception and Vision

10. Nerve-Nets and Reflex Arcs

11.Innate and Acquired Patterns

12. Some Approaches to the Study of Brain Function

Appendix. List of Spinal Tracts. Nerve Components

Part II Nutrition and Energy-Yielding Processes

13. Intake of Materials. Feeding and Breathing

14. Uptake of Oxygen. Excretion of Carbon

15. Non-Symbiotic Digestion

16. Symbiotic Digestion in Invertebrates

17. Symbiotic Digestion in the Ruminant

18. Absorption of Nutrients

19. Utilization of Absorbed Nutrients

20. Intracellular Oxidations

21. Energy from Nutrients

22. Energy Value of Feeds

23. Basal Metabolism

Part III Regulation of the Internal Environment

24. Internal Environment. Interstitial Body Fluid in Mammals

25. Circulation

26. Blood Cells

27. Osmoregulation and Kidney Functions

28. Nitrogenous Waste Products and Detoxication

29. Regulation of pH

30. Glucose Content of Blood

31. Temperature Regulation

32. The Suprarenal Glands. General Remarks on Hormones

33. Parasitism: Metabolic Adaptations

34. Parasitism: Host-Parasite Interactions

Part IV Reproduction

35. Asexual and Sexual Reproduction

36. Sex Hormones in Invertebrates

37. Reproductive Functions in Mammals and Birds

38. Production of Nutrients for the Offspring

39. Lactation

40. Hormonal Regulation of Growth in Vertebrates

Part V The Principles of Physiological Genetics

The Scope of Physiological Genetics

41. Sex Determination

42. Hereditary Metabolic Blocks. Detection of Heterozygotes

43· The Analysis of Hemoglobin Variation: Physiology

44. The analysis of Hemoglobin Variation: Gene Action

45· Serum Protein Polymorphism

46. Isozymes

47. Milk Yield. Polygenic Characters

Questions

Further Reading

Index

