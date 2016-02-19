Introduction to Animal Physiology and Physiological Genetics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Introduction to Animal Physiology and Physiological Genetics, deals with topics on physiological measurement, comparisons, and analysis of the role of genotypes. This book emphasizes two aspects — the changes of physiological patterns in the course of development and the wide variation that can be found within a species.
The text discusses the response mechanisms of living organisms from nerve impulses, chemical sense, muscle reaction, and includes some studies made on brain function. The effects of nutrition and energy such as the intake of food, water, oxygen, and the calculation of basic metabolic rates are explained. The book then discusses the role of the internal environment and that of the interstitial body fluid in the higher animals. The discussion covers blood circulation, cardiac cycle, and a special section on the function of the heartbeat in the spider Limulus showing that stimulation of the abdominal ganglia increases the heartbeats. The text also considers significant concepts of physiological genetics, and then explains asexual and sexual reproduction, the sex hormones of invertebrates, and the use of stimulants for animal production. The physiological differences between species are examined, but more particularly on the reservoir of genetic diversity, where differences abound between families and offspring. One research made in molecular biology concludes that genes are responsible for regulating the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Molecular biologists, general biologists, zoologists, and microbiologists will find the articles in this collection invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Response Mechanisms
1. Simple Types of Response
2. The Conduction of Nerve Impulses
3. Humoral Transmission of Nerve Impulses
4. Muscle
5. Chemical Sense
6. Cutaneous and Muscle Receptors
7. Gravity Receptors
8. Hearing
9. Light Perception and Vision
10. Nerve-Nets and Reflex Arcs
11.Innate and Acquired Patterns
12. Some Approaches to the Study of Brain Function
Appendix. List of Spinal Tracts. Nerve Components
Part II Nutrition and Energy-Yielding Processes
13. Intake of Materials. Feeding and Breathing
14. Uptake of Oxygen. Excretion of Carbon
15. Non-Symbiotic Digestion
16. Symbiotic Digestion in Invertebrates
17. Symbiotic Digestion in the Ruminant
18. Absorption of Nutrients
19. Utilization of Absorbed Nutrients
20. Intracellular Oxidations
21. Energy from Nutrients
22. Energy Value of Feeds
23. Basal Metabolism
Part III Regulation of the Internal Environment
24. Internal Environment. Interstitial Body Fluid in Mammals
25. Circulation
26. Blood Cells
27. Osmoregulation and Kidney Functions
28. Nitrogenous Waste Products and Detoxication
29. Regulation of pH
30. Glucose Content of Blood
31. Temperature Regulation
32. The Suprarenal Glands. General Remarks on Hormones
33. Parasitism: Metabolic Adaptations
34. Parasitism: Host-Parasite Interactions
Part IV Reproduction
35. Asexual and Sexual Reproduction
36. Sex Hormones in Invertebrates
37. Reproductive Functions in Mammals and Birds
38. Production of Nutrients for the Offspring
39. Lactation
40. Hormonal Regulation of Growth in Vertebrates
Part V The Principles of Physiological Genetics
The Scope of Physiological Genetics
41. Sex Determination
42. Hereditary Metabolic Blocks. Detection of Heterozygotes
43· The Analysis of Hemoglobin Variation: Physiology
44. The analysis of Hemoglobin Variation: Gene Action
45· Serum Protein Polymorphism
46. Isozymes
47. Milk Yield. Polygenic Characters
Questions
Further Reading
Index
Other Titles in the Zoology Division
