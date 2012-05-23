Introduction to Aerospace Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739468, 9780857095152

Introduction to Aerospace Materials

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Mouritz
eBook ISBN: 9780857095152
Paperback ISBN: 9781855739468
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd May 2012
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction to aerospace materials

1.1 The importance of aerospace materials

1.2 Understanding aerospace materials

1.3 Introducing the main types of aerospace materials

1.4 What makes for a good aerospace material?

1.5 Summary

Chapter 2: Aerospace materials: past, present and future

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Brief history of aerospace materials

2.3 Materials for the global aerospace industry

2.4 Future advances in aerospace materials

2.5 Summary

Chapter 3: Materials and material requirements for aerospace structures and engines

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fixed-wing aircraft structures

3.3 Helicopter structures

3.4 Space shuttle structures

3.5 Summary

Chapter 4: Strengthening of metal alloys

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Crystal structure of metals

4.3 Defects in crystal structures

4.4 Strengthening of metals

4.5 Summary

4.6 Terminology

Chapter 5: Mechanical and durability testing of aerospace materials

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tension test

5.3 Compression test

5.4 Flexure test

5.5 Hardness test

5.6 Fracture test

5.7 Drop-weight impact test

5.8 Fatigue test

5.9 Creep test

5.10 Environmental durability testing

5.11 Certification of aerospace materials

5.12 Summary

5.13 Terminology

Chapter 6: Production and casting of aerospace metals

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Production of metal alloys

6.3 Casting of metal alloys

6.4 Casting processes

6.5 Summary

6.6 Terminology

6.8 Case study: casting defects causing engine disc failure in United Airlines flight 232

Chapter 7: Processing and machining of aerospace metals

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal-forming processes

7.3 Hot and cold working of metal products

7.4 Powder metallurgy for production of aerospace superalloys

7.5 Machining of metals

7.6 Summary

7.7 Terminology

Chapter 8: Aluminium alloys for aircraft structures

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aluminium alloy types

8.3 Non-age-hardenable aluminium alloys

8.4 Age-hardenable aluminium alloys

8.5 Speciality aluminium alloys

8.6 Heat treatment of age-hardenable aluminium alloys

8.7 High-temperature strength of aluminium

8.8 Summary

Chapter 9: Titanium alloys for aerospace structures and engines

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Titanium alloys: advantages and disadvantages for aerospace applications

9.3 Types of titanium alloy

9.4 Titanium aluminides

9.5 Shape-memory titanium alloys

9.6 Summary

9.7 Terminology

Chapter 10: Magnesium alloys for aerospace structures

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Metallurgy of magnesium alloys

10.3 Summary

Chapter 11: Steels for aircraft structures

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Basic principles of steel metallurgy

11.3 Maraging steel

11.4 Medium-carbon low-alloy steel

11.5 Stainless steel

11.6 Summary

11.7 Terminology

Chapter 12: Superalloys for gas turbine engines

12.1 Introduction

12.2 A simple guide to jet engine technology

12.3 Nickel-based superalloys

12.4 Iron–nickel superalloys

12.5 Cobalt superalloys

12.6 Thermal barrier coatings for jet engine alloys

12.7 Advanced materials for jet engines

12.8 Summary

Chapter 13: Polymers for aerospace structures

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Aerospace applications of polymers

13.3 Advantages and disadvantages of polymers for aerospace applications

13.4 Polymerisation

13.5 Thermosetting polymers

13.6 Thermoplastics

13.7 Elastomers

13.8 Structural adhesives

13.9 Mechanical properties of polymers

13.10 Polymer additives

13.11 Polymers for radar-absorbing materials (RAMs)

13.12 Summary

13.13 Terminology

13.15 Case study: space shuttle Challenger accident

Chapter 14: Manufacturing of fibreâ€“polymer composite materials

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Fibre reinforcements for composites

14.3 Production of prepregs and fabrics

14.4 Core materials for sandwich composites

14.5 Composites manufacturing using prepreg

14.6 Composites manufacturing by resin infusion

14.7 Machining of composites

14.8 Summary

14.9 Terminology

14.11 Case study: carbon nanotubes in composites

Chapter 15: Fibreâ€“polymer composites for aerospace structures and engines

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Types of composite materials

15.3 Aerospace applications of fibre–polymer composites

15.4 Advantages and disadvantages of using fibre-polymer composites

15.5 Mechanics of continuous-fibre composites

15.6 Sandwich composites

15.7 Environmental durability of composites

15.8 Summary

15.9 Terminology

Chapter 16: Metal matrix, fibreâ€“metal and ceramic matrix composites for aerospace applications

16.1 Metal matrix composites

16.2 Fibre–metal laminates

16.3 Ceramic matrix composites

16.4 Summary

16.5 Terminology

16.7 Case study: ceramic matrix composites in the space shuttle orbiter

Chapter 17: Wood in small aircraft construction

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Advantages and disadvantages of wood

17.3 Hardwoods and softwoods

17.4 Structure and composition of wood

17.5 Engineering properties of wood

17.6 Summary

17.7 Terminology

17.9 Case study: Spruce Goose (Hughes H-4 Hercules)

Chapter 18: Fracture processes of aerospace materials

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Fracture processes of aerospace materials

18.3 Stress concentration effects in materials

18.4 Fracture mechanics

18.5 Application of fracture mechanics to aerospace materials

18.6 Summary

18.7 Terminology

18.9 Case study fracture in the space shuttle Columbia disaster

18.10 Case study: fracture of aircraft composite radome

Chapter 19: Fracture toughness properties of aerospace materials

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Fracture toughness properties

19.3 Ductile/brittle fracture transition for metals

19.4 Improving the fracture toughness of aerospace materials

19.5 Summary

19.6 Terminology

Chapter 20: Fatigue of aerospace materials

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Fatigue stress

20.3 Fatigue life (S–N) curves

20.4 Fatigue-crack growth curves

20.5 Fatigue of metals

20.6 Fatigue of fibre–polymer composites

20.7 Fretting, acoustic and thermal fatigue

20.8 Summary

20.9 Terminology

Chapter 21: Corrosion of aerospace metals

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Corrosion process

21.3 Types of corrosion

21.4 Corrosion protection of metals

21.5 Summary

21.6 Terminology

21.8 Case study: corrosion in the Aloha Airlines flight 243

Chapter 22: Creep of aerospace materials

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Creep behaviour of materials

22.3 Creep of metals

22.4 Creep of polymers and polymer composites

22.5 Creep-resistant materials

22.6 Summary

22.7 Terminology

Chapter 23: Nondestructive inspection and structural health monitoring of aerospace materials

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Nondestructive inspection methods

23.3 Structural health monitoring (SHM)

23.4 Summary

23.5 Terminology

Chapter 24: Disposal and recycling of aerospace materials

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Metal recycling

24.3 Composite recycling

24.4 Summary

Chapter 25: Materials selection for aerospace

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Materials selection in design

25.3 Stages of materials selection

25.4 Materials property charts

25.5 Structural properties in materials selection

25.6 Economic and business considerations in materials selection

25.7 Manufacturing considerations in materials selection

25.8 Durability considerations in materials selection

25.9 Environmental considerations in materials selection

25.10 Specialist properties in materials selection

25.11 Summary

25.12 Terminology

Index

Description

The structural materials used in airframe and propulsion systems influence the cost, performance and safety of aircraft, and an understanding of the wide range of materials used and the issues surrounding them is essential for the student of aerospace engineering.Introduction to aerospace materials reviews the main structural and engine materials used in aircraft, helicopters and spacecraft in terms of their production, properties, performance and applications.

The first three chapters of the book introduce the reader to the range of aerospace materials, focusing on recent developments and requirements. Following these introductory chapters, the book moves on to discuss the properties and production of metals for aerospace structures, including chapters covering strengthening of metal alloys, mechanical testing, and casting, processing and machining of aerospace metals. The next ten chapters look in depth at individual metals including aluminium, titanium, magnesium, steel and superalloys, as well as the properties and processing of polymers, composites and wood. Chapters on performance issues such as fracture, fatigue and corrosion precede a chapter focusing on inspection and structural health monitoring of aerospace materials. Disposal/recycling and materials selection are covered in the final two chapters.

With its comprehensive coverage of the main issues surrounding structural aerospace materials,Introduction to aerospace materials is essential reading for undergraduate students studying aerospace and aeronautical engineering. It will also be a valuable resource for postgraduate students and practising aerospace engineers.

Key Features

  • Reviews the main structural and engine materials used in aircraft, helicopters and space craft in terms of their properties, performance and applications
  • Introduces the reader to the range of aerospace materials, focusing on recent developments and requirements, and discusses the properties and production of metals for aerospace structures
  • Chapters look in depth at individual metals including aluminium, titanium, magnesium, steel and superalloys

Readership

Postgraduate students and practicing aerospace engineers.

Reviews

"This comprehensive undergraduate text is descriptive, mathematical and factual in equal measure…This is a sound, well-written text that encourages one to read on – a text no undergraduate (worth his/her place) would ever call boring."--The Aeronautical Journal, August 2013
"This comprehensive undergraduate text is descriptive, mathematical and factual in equal measure. This is a sound, well-written text that encourages one to read on – a text no undergraduate (worth his/her place) would ever call boring. The book is good value for money."--The Aeronautical Journal

About the Authors

Adrian Mouritz Author

Adrian P. Mouritz is Professor of Aerospace Materials at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia

