Introduction to Adult Swallowing Disorders

This practical guide provides a hands-on approach to diagnosis and management of swallowing disorders, designed to help readers establish a basis for clinical decision-making regarding dysphagic patients. Beginning with the anatomy and physiology of swallowing, it explores the range of swallowing disorders, the clinical and instrumental examination, and treatment strategies. Clinical decision making and treatment options evolve logically from the preceding chapters. Easy-to-read discussions simplify complex issues. Both authors are nationally recognized leaders in the field, and readers will benefit from the expert clinical tips they provide in this manual.