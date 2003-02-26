Introduction to Adult Swallowing Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750699952

Introduction to Adult Swallowing Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Crary Michael Groher
Paperback ISBN: 9780750699952
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th February 2003
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This practical guide provides a hands-on approach to diagnosis and management of swallowing disorders, designed to help readers establish a basis for clinical decision-making regarding dysphagic patients. Beginning with the anatomy and physiology of swallowing, it explores the range of swallowing disorders, the clinical and instrumental examination, and treatment strategies. Clinical decision making and treatment options evolve logically from the preceding chapters. Easy-to-read discussions simplify complex issues. Both authors are nationally recognized leaders in the field, and readers will benefit from the expert clinical tips they provide in this manual.

Key Features

  • Provides essential coverage of the range of swallowing disorders, the clinical and laboratory examination, and treatment strategies.
  • Includes expert clinical tips from the authors who are nationally recognized as leaders in the field.
  • Offers a hands-on, treatment-oriented approach to the diagnosis and management of swallowing disorders.
  • Pedagogical features include Take Home Notes, Case Studies, Chapter Terms, and Chapter Review Questions.
  • Chapters are easily treated as separate lecture topics, making this text ideal for classroom use.
  • One-of-a-kind, entry-level text provides balanced coverage of the full spectrum of knowledge needed to prepare one entering the field of dysphagia management.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of the Problem
    2. The Normal Swallow
    3. Swallowing Disorders: Overview
    4. Neurologic Swallowing Disorders
    5. Head and Neck Cancer
    6. Functional Nonobstructive Dysphagia
    7. The Physical Examination
    8. The Instrumental Examination
    9. Overview of Treatment Options
    10. Behavioral Treatment
    11. Swallowing Disorders and Ethics

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750699952

About the Author

Michael Crary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Speech-Language Pathology Co-Director, Swallowing Research Laboratory Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders University of Central Florida

Michael Groher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Truesdail Center for Communicative Disorders, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.