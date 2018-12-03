Introduction to Adsorption
1st Edition
Basics, Analysis, and Applications
Description
Introduction to Adsorption: Basics, Analysis, and Applications presents adsorption basics that are relevant and essential to its application, including data analysis, interpretation and design calculations. The book deliberately keeps background information to a minimum, instead comprehensively covering adsorption of liquid solutions, the difference between equilibrium individual solute uptake and surface excess, a general discussion of adsorbate uptake mechanisms and uptake rate expression, uptake steps, performance models and their generalizations, application of performance models, and design methods based on the constant behavior assumption and unused bed length concept.
Key Features
- Includes adsorption basics and their applications
- Discusses gas adsorption equilibrium and equilibrium of liquid adsorption
- Gives the various steps of adsorbate uptake and their combination to yield adsorbate uptake rate expression
- Presents both rational and empirical design for adsorption processes
- Highlights common mistakes found in recent adsorption publications
Readership
Graduates and postgraduate students and instructors in chemical, environmental and mechanical engineering, engineering students, engineers and scientists interested in acquiring basic knowledge of adsorption for application
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Adsorbents
3. Adsorption Equilibrium Relationships, Isotherm Expressions, Their Determinations, and Predictions
4. Adsorbate Uptake and Equations Describing Adsorption Processes
5. Batch Adsorption Models and Model Applications
6. Fixed-Bed Adsorption Models and Fixed-Bed Design Calculations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128175125
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164464
About the Author
Chi Tien
Chi Tien (BSc., National Taiwan University, 1952; MSc., 1954; PhD., Northwestern University, 1958) is professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Syracuse University. During his teaching career, Professor Tien also taught at the University of Tulsa, University of Windsor, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University. In addition, he had visiting appointments with University of Leeds, Karlsruhe University, and University of Duisburg-Essen. For over 60 years, Professor Tien has been actively engaged in fluid/particle separation and adsorption research and has published widely. He authored and coauthored a number of books including Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 1st Ed. (Butterworths), Adsorption Calculations and Modeling (Butterworths-Heinemann), Kinetics of Metal Ion Adsorption from Aqueous Solutions: Models, Algorithms, and Applications (with S. Yiacoumi, Kluwer Academic Publisher), Introduction to Cake Filtration: Analyses, Experiments, and Applications (Elsevier), Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 2nd Ed. (with B. V. Ramaro, Elsevier), and Principles of Filtration (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA