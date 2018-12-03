Introduction to Adsorption - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164464, 9780128175125

Introduction to Adsorption

1st Edition

Basics, Analysis, and Applications

Authors: Chi Tien
eBook ISBN: 9780128175125
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164464
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2018
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
266.32
226.37
190.00
161.50
146.00
124.10
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
146.00
124.10
170.00
144.50
266.32
226.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Adsorption: Basics, Analysis, and Applications presents adsorption basics that are relevant and essential to its application, including data analysis, interpretation and design calculations. The book deliberately keeps background information to a minimum, instead comprehensively covering adsorption of liquid solutions, the difference between equilibrium individual solute uptake and surface excess, a general discussion of adsorbate uptake mechanisms and uptake rate expression, uptake steps, performance models and their generalizations, application of performance models, and design methods based on the constant behavior assumption and unused bed length concept.

Key Features

  • Includes adsorption basics and their applications
  • Discusses gas adsorption equilibrium and equilibrium of liquid adsorption
  • Gives the various steps of adsorbate uptake and their combination to yield adsorbate uptake rate expression
  • Presents both rational and empirical design for adsorption processes
  • Highlights common mistakes found in recent adsorption publications

Readership

Graduates and postgraduate students and instructors in chemical, environmental and mechanical engineering, engineering students, engineers and scientists interested in acquiring basic knowledge of adsorption for application

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Adsorbents
3. Adsorption Equilibrium Relationships, Isotherm Expressions, Their Determinations, and Predictions
4. Adsorbate Uptake and Equations Describing Adsorption Processes
5. Batch Adsorption Models and Model Applications
6. Fixed-Bed Adsorption Models and Fixed-Bed Design Calculations

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128175125
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164464

About the Author

Chi Tien

Chi Tien (BSc., National Taiwan University, 1952; MSc., 1954; PhD., Northwestern University, 1958) is professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Syracuse University. During his teaching career, Professor Tien also taught at the University of Tulsa, University of Windsor, National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University. In addition, he had visiting appointments with University of Leeds, Karlsruhe University, and University of Duisburg-Essen. For over 60 years, Professor Tien has been actively engaged in fluid/particle separation and adsorption research and has published widely. He authored and coauthored a number of books including Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 1st Ed. (Butterworths), Adsorption Calculations and Modeling (Butterworths-Heinemann), Kinetics of Metal Ion Adsorption from Aqueous Solutions: Models, Algorithms, and Applications (with S. Yiacoumi, Kluwer Academic Publisher), Introduction to Cake Filtration: Analyses, Experiments, and Applications (Elsevier), Granular Filtration of Aerosols and Hydrosols, 2nd Ed. (with B. V. Ramaro, Elsevier), and Principles of Filtration (Elsevier).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.