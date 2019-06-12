Introduction to Addiction, Volume 1
1st Edition
Addiction, Animal Models, and Theories
Table of Contents
WHAT IS ADDICTION?
1. Definitions of Addiction
2. Neuroadaptational Views of Addiction
3. Neuroadaptational Summary
4. Summary
ANIMAL MODELS
5. Definitions and Validation of Animal Models
6. Animal Models of the Binge-Intoxication Stage of the Addiction Cycle
7. Animal Models of the Withdrawal/Negative Affect Stage of the Addiction Cycle
8. Animal Models of the Preoccupation/Anticipation Stage of the Addiction Cycle
9. Animal Models of Vulnerability to Addiction
10. Summary
NEUROBIOLOGICAL THEORIES
11. Neurocircuitry Hypotheses of Addiction—Dopamine
12. Neurocircuitry Theories of Addiction—Frontal Cortex
13. Neurocircuitry Theories of Addiction—Relapse
14. Neurocircuitry Theories of Addiction—Reward and Stress
15. Cellular Hypotheses of Addiction
16. Molecular Hypotheses of Addiction
17. Synthesis: Common Elements of Most Neurobiological Models of Addiction
Description
Introduction to Addiction, Volume One in the series, introduces the reader to the study of neurobiology of addiction by clearly defining addiction and its neuroadaptational views. This volume includes thorough descriptions of the various animal models applicable to the study of addiction, including Animal Models of the Binge-Intoxication Stage of the Addiction Cycle and Animal Models of Vulnerability to Addiction. The book's authors also include a section on numerous neurobiological theories that aid in the understanding of addiction, including dopamine, prefrontal cortex and relapse.
Key Features
- Provides neurobiological theories on how addiction works
- Explains addiction cycle stages of binge, withdrawal and anticipation
- Reviews the role of dopamine and the frontal cortex in addiction
- Discusses the neurocircuitry of reward and stress
- Includes animal models and neuroadaptational views on addiction
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, psychiatry, and addiction medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168639
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167953
About the Authors
George F. Koob Author
Dr. Koob is an internationally-recognized expert on alcohol and stress, and the neurobiology of alcohol and drug addiction. He is the Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), overseeing a broad portfolio of alcohol research ranging from basic science to epidemiology, diagnostics, prevention, and treatment. Dr. Koob earned his doctorate in Behavioral Physiology from Johns Hopkins University in 1972. Prior to taking the helm at NIAAA, he served as Professor and Chair of the Scripps’ Committee on the Neurobiology of Addictive Disorders and Director of the Alcohol Research Center at the Scripps Research Institute. Early in his career, Dr. Koob conducted research in the Department of Neurophysiology at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and in the Arthur Vining Davis Center for Behavioral Neurobiology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. He was a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Experimental Psychology and the MRC Neuropharmacology Unit at the University of Cambridge. Dr. Koob began his career investigating the neurobiology of emotion, particularly how the brain processes reward and stress. He subsequently applied basic research on emotions, including on the anatomical and neurochemical underpinnings of emotional function, to alcohol and drug addiction, significantly broadening knowledge of the adaptations within reward and stress neurocircuits that lead to addiction. Dr. Koob has authored more than 650 peer-reviewed scientific papers and is a co-author of The Neurobiology of Addiction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomolecular Pharmacology, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA
Michael Arends Author
Michael A. Arends received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, San Diego. He is currently a Senior Research Assistant in the Committee on the Neurobiology of Addictive Disorders at The Scripps Research Institute and has worked in the field of the neurobiology of drug addiction for 20 years. He is Managing Editor for the journals Pharmacology Biochemistry and Behavior and Journal of Addiction Medicine. He has been acknowledged for his editorial and research assistance in over 450 scientific publications, including books, book chapters, and journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Mandy McCracken Author
Dr. McCracken is a senior post-doctoral fellow at the National Institute on Drug Abuse in Bethesda, Maryland. She graduated with Honors in Biology and Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin and then earned a Ph. D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at Austin. Her research interests focus on molecular neurobiological mechanisms involved in neuroadaptations to drugs of abuse including opioids and alcohol. She has identified key sites on GABA-A receptors and glycine receptors important for the neuronal actions of alcohol. She has extensive experience in teaching as an Assistant Instructor with Dr. R. Adron Harris for the course Neurobiology of Addiction at The University of Texas at Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Waggoner Center for Alcohol and Addiction Research, The University of Texas at Austin
Michel Le Moal Author
Michel Le Moal, is Professor Emeritus of Neuroscience at the University of Bordeaux, France. He graduated in Medicine (1962) in Philosophy-Sociology and Natural Science and then Neurology (1967) and Psychiatry (1968). He completed a Doctoral in Science at the University of Bordeaux in 1974. In parallel with his academic life in Bordeaux, he spent time as an Associate Researcher and Professor at Caltech (1974) and at The Salk Institute and The Scripps Research Institute. At both institutions, he worked on dopamine neuron electrophysiology and investigated the roles of brain CRF and dopamine systems in behavior and drug addiction. He research interests concern behavior and adaptive processes, their biological foundations, and experimental psychopathology, a discipline he promoted. The concept of individual vulnerability to behavioral pathologies has been at the center of his working hypothesis. Dr. Le Moal has been the founder and director of several research laboratories at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale and finally the Magendie Institute for Neuroscience and Biological Psychiatry in Bordeaux, France. He is an elected Fellow of the French National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bordeaux and Neurocentre Magendie Inserm U862, Bordeaux, France