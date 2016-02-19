Introducing Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080227016, 9781483152448

Introducing Structures

1st Edition

A Textbook for Students of Civil and Structural Engineering, Building and Architecture

Authors: A. J. Francis
eBook ISBN: 9781483152448
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 302
Description

Introducing Structures: A Textbook for Students of Civil and Structural Engineering, Building, and Architecture focuses on the processes of designing structures for particular functions, taking into consideration the structural integrity of such structures. The textbook first offers information on structural materials and structural action of cables and arches, including statically determinate and indeterminate structures, cable or chain structures, and arches. The book then takes a look at the structural integrity of trusses and beams and other topics, such as collapse; flow of stress; flexural instability; prestressing; and plates, shells, and cable structures. The publication examines the structural composition of multi-story buildings, including foundations and general observations on structural action. The book then takes a look at structural design and structural failures and their lessons. Firmness, loads, strength, and task of designers are underscored. The textbook is a fine reference for civil and structural engineering and architecture students.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Structural Materials

3 Structural Action; Cables and Arches

4 Trusses and Beams

5 Collapse

6 Flow of Stress

7 Flexural Instability

8 Prestressing

9 Plates, Shells, and Cable Structures

10 Multi-Storey Buildings; Foundations; General Remarks on Structural Action

11 Structural Design

12 Some Structural Failures and their Lessons

Glossary 2

Further Reading

Index

About the Author

A. J. Francis

