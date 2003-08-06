Introducing Dental Implants

Lloyd graduated in 1980 from the Welsh National School of Medicine, Cardiff. Following graduation, he continued to work at the school in the departments of Oral Surgery and Conservative Dentistry before accepting a post in the department of Conservative Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Institute. In 1983 Lloyd won a prestigious, highly competitive Science and Engineering Research Scholarship which allowed him to enroll onto the Master of Science in Restorative Dentistry programme at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, USA.

After completing his MSc in 1985, Lloyd returned to work at The Eastman Dental Institute where he was a highly respected and longstanding Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Prosthodontics department for over twenty years. During this time, Lloyd took over one of the most illustrious restorative practices in London and The London Centre for Prosthodontics was born. Lloyd is the lead clinician and the senior partner.

In addition to his time spent at the practice, Lloyd lectures nationally and internationally in all aspects of prosthodontics and implant dentistry. He is renowned as one of the leading implant surgeons in the United Kingdom and he has co-authored two books on the subject. He continues to treat cases and teach within the hospital setting as a Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at Kings College Dental Hospital. Lloyd continues to be invited to serve as an examiner for various post-graduate degrees at centres such as the Royal College of Surgeons.

Lloyd is past president of The American Dental Society of Europe. He is a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry and the American College of Dentistry and a member of The Pierre Fauchard Academy, The American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics and The American Dental Association.