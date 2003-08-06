Introducing Dental Implants
1st Edition
Description
In recent years, dental implants have become a more common alternative to conventionally placed dentures, bridges and crowns. This accessible, well-illustrated introduction to the principles of implant dentistry provides readers coming into contact with implants for the first time with a working knowledge of the various implant systems available. Thorough discussions are also included on patient assessment and treatment planning, the use of implants in edentulous and partially edentulous patients and for single tooth restorations, as well as possible problems and maintenance procedures.
Key Features
- Concise and comprehensive discussions introduce readers to the range of different implant systems available.
- Coverage includes implant treatment for the edentulous and partially edentulous patient, and single tooth restorations.
- The complete process is described — from patient assessment and treatment planning, to problems and maintenance procedures.
- Chapter summaries include consideration of alternative treatment modalities, giving readers a more balanced view of the subject.
- Colorful illustrations throughout each chapter add a dynamic component to the material.
Table of Contents
- Using this book
2. Implants: an introduction
3. General treatment decisions
4. Gathering information and treatment planning
5. Basic implant surgery
6. The edentulous patient
7. The partially dentate patient
8. Single tooth implants
9. Other applications
10. Problems
11. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 6th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059339
About the Author
John Hobkirk
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Restorative Dentistry and Head of Department of Prosthetic Dentistry, Eastman Dental Institute, London, UK
Roger Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Restorative Dentistry, Guy's, King's and St. Thomas's Dental Institute, Kings College, London, UK
Lloyd Searson
Lloyd graduated in 1980 from the Welsh National School of Medicine, Cardiff. Following graduation, he continued to work at the school in the departments of Oral Surgery and Conservative Dentistry before accepting a post in the department of Conservative Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Institute. In 1983 Lloyd won a prestigious, highly competitive Science and Engineering Research Scholarship which allowed him to enroll onto the Master of Science in Restorative Dentistry programme at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, USA.
After completing his MSc in 1985, Lloyd returned to work at The Eastman Dental Institute where he was a highly respected and longstanding Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Prosthodontics department for over twenty years. During this time, Lloyd took over one of the most illustrious restorative practices in London and The London Centre for Prosthodontics was born. Lloyd is the lead clinician and the senior partner.
In addition to his time spent at the practice, Lloyd lectures nationally and internationally in all aspects of prosthodontics and implant dentistry. He is renowned as one of the leading implant surgeons in the United Kingdom and he has co-authored two books on the subject. He continues to treat cases and teach within the hospital setting as a Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at Kings College Dental Hospital. Lloyd continues to be invited to serve as an examiner for various post-graduate degrees at centres such as the Royal College of Surgeons.
Lloyd is past president of The American Dental Society of Europe. He is a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry and the American College of Dentistry and a member of The Pierre Fauchard Academy, The American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics and The American Dental Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Specialist in Restorative Dentistry, The London Centre for Prosthodontics and King's College Dental Institute, London, UK