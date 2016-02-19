Introducing Comparative Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080205625, 9781483181844

Introducing Comparative Education

1st Edition

Authors: A. R. Trethewey
eBook ISBN: 9781483181844
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 152
Description

Introducing Comparative Education aims to familiarize newcomers with comparative education as a field of study and to provide a continuing reference as people become more actively involved with comparative studies and the problems associated with developing them in rigorous and productive ways. The purposes and methods of comparative education are also discussed.

Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins by presenting a neat, simple, and generally accepted definition of comparative education. The reader is then introduced to the history and development of comparative education; the purposes of comparative education; some of the pitfalls in trying to compare education or educational systems across cultural and national boundaries; and some of the alternative methods open to those who would like to develop studies in comparative education. The approaches associated with Isaac Kandel, Nicholas Hans, and G. Z. F. Bereday, Brian Holmes, Edmund King, Harold Noah, and Max Eckstein are considered. The book concludes with a listing of resources for teaching and learning.

This monograph is intended for students and educators.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 A First Meeting

2 The Development of Comparative Education

3 The Purposes of Comparative Education

4 Pitfalls in Comparative Education

5 Exploring the Methods of Comparative Education II

(1) Through Historical Analysis to Understanding and to Principles of Education

(2) Exploring a Cross-Disciplinary Approach

6 Exploring The Methods Of Comparative Education I

(3) The Problem Approach, a Scientific Means to Educational Reform

(4) Contributing to Decision-Making in Education

(5) Comparative Education as a Social Science

7 Exploring the Methods of Comparative Education III Review and Prospects

8 Resources for Teaching and Learning

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181844

About the Author

A. R. Trethewey



