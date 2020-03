Intrinsic Skills for Physician Assistants An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-1

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Sharona Kanofsky, CCPA, PA-C, MScCH, is devoted to Intrinsic Skills for Physician Assistants. Articles in this important issue include: Introduction to Physician Assistant Intrinsic Skills: From bedside manner to clinical competencies; Physician Assistant Professionalism: What is it?; Reflective Practice for Physician Assistants; Practical Ethical Decision-making for Physician Assistants; Communication Considerations for Physician Assistants: Building trust and gathering information; Collaboration for Physician Assistants: Working in a team; Leadership and Advocacy for Physician Assistants; Comparing Canadian and American Physician Assistant Competencies; and The Value of Physician Assistants in the Canadian Healthcare System. A CME program is also available to subscribers of Physician Assistant Clinics.