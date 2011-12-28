Intrinsic Muscles of the Hand, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Authors: Steven Green
eBook ISBN: 9781455742837
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738694
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Page Count: 640
Description
The intrinsic muscles of the hand account for about 50% of grip strength and allow fine motor control. This issue will serve as a concise and comprehensive source of information on this muscle group, and procedures for treatment for chronic and traumatic problems in this group.
About the Authors
Steven Green Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Langone Medical Center, NYUMC Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York, NY
